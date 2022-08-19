For Eighth Straight Year, Arcadia Ranks Best in the Northeast with Princeton Review

GLENSIDE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth straight year, Arcadia University has been named one of The Princeton Review's Best Northeastern schools . The designation, in its "2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region" web feature, reflects the Review assessment of Arcadia as "academically outstanding and well worth consideration" for any prospective student.

The Review evaluates universities and colleges on academics, admissions selectivity, financial aid, safety, quality of life, environmental efforts, and the accessibility of faculty. It also considers data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives The Review solicits. Student ratings are factored in as well.

Arcadia students were quoted as saying:

"Students at Arcadia receive 'a global and integrative learning experience with lots of personal attention,' among people who share their 'love of learning.'"

"What really brings people here is the study abroad program. What keeps them here are the people."

"Lots of colleges claim to give their students a 'global perspective,' but Arcadia really delivers."

"It has a phenomenal study abroad program with 'many pathways' for international study and travel. Students 'tend to get addicted to it,' and many go abroad two or more times during their college career."

"Classes are small, leading to many chances for 'one-on-one' attention from professors."

"Its faculty and administrative staff are exceptional. Professors are unbelievably talented and accessible. They're always willing to give a helping hand in any project brought to their attention."

"Opportunities are available to go beyond the typical classroom experience by working on individual projects or helping professors with research."

The Review's "Best Northeastern" list consists of schools in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

