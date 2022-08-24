Biotheryx Announces Appointment of Tracy Lawhon as Chief Development Officer

Ms. Lawhon has nearly 20 years of oncology drug development, partner engagement and corporate strategy leadership experience

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotheryx, Inc., a clinical stage company discovering and developing a portfolio of innovative small molecule targeted protein degraders (TPDs) in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Tracy Lawhon, J.D., as Chief Development Officer (CDO).

(PRNewsfoto/BioTheryX, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Tracy to Biotheryx as our Chief Development Officer," said Philippe Drouet, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Biotheryx. "She brings a tremendous depth of expertise, having led drug development and other strategic initiatives at clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical companies, and she shares our commitment to advancing new medicines for people with cancer and other diseases. I am confident that Tracy's entrepreneurial approach and knowledge will enhance our development strategy and capabilities as we progress our pipeline of TPDs."

"I am honored to join the protein degradation pioneers at Biotheryx and help build it into a leading next-generation TPD company to better support patients with cancers and other serious diseases," said Ms. Lawhon. "The Company's pipeline and proprietary PRODEGY platform show great potential, and I am excited to collaborate with the talented Biotheryx team to bring innovative new therapies to patients."

Ms. Lawhon previously served as Vice President of Strategic Development and Clinical Operations at Valo Health Inc., where she co-led clinical development and led pharmaceutical sciences using real world data and modeling to advance two cardiovascular/metabolism assets into Phase 2 development and led pharmaceutical sciences through acquisition and IND-enabling development of a biologic for oncology. Prior, Ms. Lawhon was a founding executive at Adastra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Tragara), where she held roles including Chief Operating Officer, Interim CEO and CDO. During her tenure, she drove the strategic and operational development of drug candidates and designed and executed regulatory strategies and submissions for multiple IND applications. Ms. Lawhon also held leadership roles at Cabrellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis and Schering-Plough Research Institute. She earned her J.D. from Indiana University School of Law and B.S. in Microbiology from Indiana University.

About Biotheryx, Inc.

Biotheryx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a portfolio of innovative small molecule targeted protein degraders (TPDs) in areas of high unmet medical need, with an initial focus on cancer. Members of our founding and scientific teams previously developed the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved modulators of Cereblon, the most widely validated E3 ligase involved in protein degradation, and have applied their expertise in Cereblon binding to build our proprietary PRODEGY platform. Our lead product candidate, BTX-1188, is a rationally designed dual-targeting molecular glue degrader of GSPT1 and IKZF1/3, which we are currently developing in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumor patients. Our broad and growing pipeline includes degraders of SOS1 for KRAS mutant cancers and CDK2/4/6 for solid tumors, with a goal of submitting three additional investigational new drug (IND) applications to the FDA over the next three years. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Biotheryx, Inc.