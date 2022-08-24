HOME RUN INN AND CITY OF CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND SUPPORT SERVICES JOINED CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT, CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT AND CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO KICK OFF THE SCHOOL YEAR WITH DELIVERY OF 2500 PIZZAS TO 11 ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Inn, (HRI) continued its 75th anniversary celebration with the City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) for Back to School with Pizza and Pencils, distributing 2500 pizzas and pencil cases through the Chicago Police Department (CPD) CAPS initiative, Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 .

Third Grade CPS Student- Malaysia Jackson, DFSS Commissioner- Brandie Knazze, Chicago Police Officer- Zachary Strother Photo by Madeline Huizenga; Photo by Madeline Huizenga (PRNewswire)

"We believe in strengthening communities, and this public-private partnership is an open hand to Chicago students returning to school." said DFSS Commissioner Brandie Knazze. "Few things can bring us together like food, and working alongside CPS, CPD, Home Run Inn to feed thousands of families at the beginning of the school year underscores our commitment to community."

The massive food distribution event began at the DFSS Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, 4314 S Cottage Grove Ave., where the Chicago Police Department enlisted dozens of community-based officers to pick up and hand out pizzas to children at neighborhood elementary schools at the end of their school day. Students each received one cheese pizza and a pencil pouch with supplies at 11 southside schools across Police Districts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 22.

"We are excited to support our students and their families as the school year begins," said Chicago Police Department Superintendent David O. Brown. "We are grateful to be a partner in this initiative and for another opportunity to continue serving our communities."

The 2022 partnership between Home Run Inn and City of Chicago Department of Family and Support Services is distributing 10,000 pizzas throughout the year to Chicagoans experiencing homelessness, Chicago seniors and low-income families. With a commitment to serving vulnerable populations, Home Run Inn and DFSS have already distributed over 4,000 pizzas to over 15 homeless shelters and 21 senior centers across the city.

"Bringing smiles to young faces as they look ahead to a bright new school year is an inspiration for all of us at Home Run Inn, says Gina (Perrino) Bolger, Senior Vice President and fourth-generation family member of Home Run Inn.

"The return to school is truly a celebration for our staff, students and families and we're so grateful for our City partners and Home Run Inn for joining us this week as we usher in a new school year," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. "This generous donation of pizza and pencil cases remind our students that their community is behind them each step of the way, wishing them the very best."

The event coincided with the King Community Service Center's resource fair on the same day, which brought in community-based organizations from the Kenwood and Oakland neighborhoods. Participants had the opportunity to connect with a range of services, including health screenings, employment support, record expungement, Chicago CityKey access and more. 500 Home Run Inn pizzas also were distributed here.

ABOUT DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND SUPPORT SERVICES (DFSS)

DFSS works with community partners to connect Chicago residents and families to resources that build stability, support their well-being, and empower them to thrive. As the 5th largest City agency and one of the largest social service funders in Chicago, DFSS provides direct services at six Community Service Centers, six Regional Senior Centers, and through partnerships with 360 community-based organizations across the city. In total, DFSS services and funding supports over 400,000 vulnerable Chicagoans each year.

ABOUT HOME RUN INN

Home Run Inn is considered Chicago's very own thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched buttery crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920's was named Home Run Inn in 1947. Now, the company has 9 pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza sold in more than 40 states. Home Run Inn also is currently the official pizza of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and sold at Chicago's Midway International Airport. Still family-owned and operated, Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 in pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information, visit www.homeruninnpizza.com.

