Valvoline to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference on Sept. 7

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, will present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com . Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises nearly 1,700 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's leading supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

