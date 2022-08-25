Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP Announces Addition of New Attorney

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP ("BNSK") is pleased to announce that Tom Rickeman has joined the firm as Counsel in the Orange County office. Like many at BNSK, Tom is a seasoned litigator who began his career as a law clerk to a federal judge and then as an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP. He has more than a decade of experience as a business litigator, and has represented clients in numerous industries including entertainment, media, healthcare, transportation, and professional sports, among others.

Tom, a resident of Orange County, is the second attorney to join BNSK's Orange County operations. "I am beyond thrilled to join BNSK's stellar team of lawyers," Tom said. "The firm has been on my radar for years, and once they expanded into Orange County, the opportunity to join BNSK and help get the new office off the ground was too exciting to pass up." BNSK Managing Partner Ethan Brown noted, "We are thrilled to have Tom join us to bolster our Orange County presence, and to help lead the Orange County office we expect to announce shortly."

