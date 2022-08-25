Advertise
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1,670.1 million (US$249.3 million), an increase of 49.3% from RMB1,118.8 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Net Income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB12.7 million (US$1.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,958.2 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB266.9 million (US$39.8 million), an increase of 168.1% from RMB99.5 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Gross Transaction Value ("GTV")2 in the second quarter of 2022 reached RMB65.8 billion (US$9.8 billion), a decrease of 11.1% from RMB74.0 billion in the same period of 2021.
  • Fulfilled orders3 in the second quarter of 2022 reached 27.8 million, a decrease of 22.7% from 36.0 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Average shipper MAUs4 in the second quarter of 2022 reached 1.53 million, flat compared with the same period of 2021.

"In the second quarter of 2022, we continued to develop our business through concerted efforts to improve user experience and elevate freight matching efficiency during a challenging period for FTA and the entire logistics industry," said Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA. "With our strategic focus on technology investment and network expansion, we remain committed to making FTA a smart and low-carbon logistics service provider, leading the development and transformation of the industry. As new user registration on our Yunmanman and Huochebang apps has started to resume since late June, we have witnessed the gradual improvement in user engagement levels, and we expect to record stronger user growth and higher transaction volume in the coming quarters."

"Despite the COVID-19 resurgence and softer macro environment, we delivered solid financial results in the second quarter, with total net revenues increasing by 49.3% to RMB1,670.1 million, once again beating the high end of our revenue guidance," commented Mr. Simon Cai, Chief Financial Officer of FTA. "Notably, due to our increased focus on monetization enhancement and heightened operational efficiency, our non-GAAP adjusted net income further increased by 168.1% year-over-year to RMB266.9 million. As we head into the second half of 2022, we are confident that our strong cash position will support us as we pursue user value creation and navigate the complex market dynamics."

1 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

2 GTV or gross transaction value of our platform in a given period is defined as the aggregate freight prices specified by our users for all fulfilled orders on our platform during the period without deducting any commission or service fee charged by us. We make downward adjustments to unreasonably high freight prices specified by users that are apparently due to clerical errors.

3 Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether the shipping orders are fulfilled.

4 Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results                                                                                                                        

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, "VAT", of RMB630.7 million and RMB896.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Total net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1,670.1 million (US$249.3 million), representing an increase of 49.3% from RMB1,118.8 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1,409.6 million (US$210.5 million), representing an increase of 50.3% from RMB937.6 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from our freight brokerage service as well as rapid growth in transaction commissions.

  • Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB850.2 million (US$126.9 million), an increase of 41.4% from RMB601.3 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by significant growth in transaction volume as a result of improved user penetration.
  • Freight listing service. Revenues from freight listing service in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB211.7 million (US$31.6 million), an increase of 20.7% from RMB175.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in total paying members.
  • Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB347.8 million (US$51.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 116.2% from RMB160.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by the continued ramp-up of commissioned GTV penetration, and partially offset by a decrease in GTV due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB260.4 million (US$38.9 million), an increase of 43.7% from RMB181.2 million in the same period of 2021, mainly attributable to increased revenues from credit solutions.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB481.1 million and RMB672.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB925.9 million (US$138.2 million), compared with RMB627.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB845.4 million, representing an increase of 47.7% from RMB572.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB196.2 million (US$29.3 million), compared with RMB236.8 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses during the user registration suspension period, partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher sales and marketing headcount.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB344.8 million (US$51.5 million), compared with RMB2,123.0 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB216.4 million (US$32.3 million), compared with RMB155.1 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher research and development headcount.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB46.4 million (US$6.9 million), compared with RMB2,040.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income5. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB211.3 million (US$31.5 million), an increase of 949.9% from RMB20.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Net Income/(Loss). Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB12.7 million (US$1.9 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,958.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB266.9 million (US$39.8 million), an increase of 168.1% from RMB99.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS6 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS7. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.01 (US$0.00) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB7.34 in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.25 (US$0.04) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.49 in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB26.1 billion (US$3.9 billion) in total, compared with RMB26.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.

In the second quarter of 2022, net cash used in operating activities was RMB286.4 million (US$42.8 million).

5 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

6 ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares.

7 Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted income/(loss) per ADS is net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.65 billion and RMB1.73 billion for the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 32.9% to 39.2%, despite the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreaks on transaction volume for the period. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions. The COVID-19 outbreaks are associated with substantial uncertainties, including the geographic scope and duration of the outbreaks, the additional restrictive measures that the governmental authorities may take, and the further impact on the business of shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants, all of which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 25, 2022, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter of 2022.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-6115

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-963-976

Hong Kong:

+852-5808-1995

United Kingdom:

08082389063

Singapore:

800-120-5863

Access Code:

7802406

The replay will be accessible through September 1, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:                   

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 

6746887

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including our freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary shareholder and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations. Share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments have been and may continue to be incurred in its business and are not reflected in the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating loss, net loss, net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Mao Mao
E-mail: IR@amh-group.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)







As of





December 31,


June 30,


June 30,



2021


2022


2022



RMB


RMB


US$

ASSETS







       Current assets:







              Cash and cash equivalents


4,284,291


4,811,929


718,402

              Restricted cash – current


65,822


65,220


9,737

              Short-term investments


21,634,642


21,219,243


3,167,950

              Accounts receivable, net


29,139


14,727


2,199

              Amounts due from related parties


7,075



              Loans receivable, net


1,777,667


2,338,404


349,115

              Prepayments, receivables and other current assets


1,099,607


1,411,469


210,727

        Total current assets


28,898,243


29,860,992


4,458,130

              Restricted cash – non-current


13,500


13,500


2,015

              Property and equipment, net


102,158


105,786


15,793

              Investments in equity investees


1,678,351


1,734,668


258,979

              Intangible assets, net


557,016


528,166


78,853

              Goodwill


3,124,828


3,124,828


466,525

              Deferred tax assets


20,492


41,172


6,147

              Operating lease right-of-use assets



162,395


24,245

              Other non-current assets


3,847


6,193


925

         Total non-current assets


5,500,192


5,716,708


853,482

TOTAL ASSETS


34,398,435


35,577,700


5,311,612

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS'(DEFICIT)/EQUITY







      Current liabilities:







             Short-term borrowings


9,000


5,000


746

             Accounts payable


29,381


29,807


4,450

             Amount due to related parties


179,859


117,711


17,574

             Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees


383,236


459,523


68,605

             Income tax payable


31,538


45,187


6,746

             Other tax payable


894,592


652,371


97,396

             Operating lease liabilities – current



42,319


6,318

             Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


1,206,179


1,151,621


171,933

       Total current liabilities


2,733,785


2,503,539


373,768

              Deferred tax liabilities


135,764


128,672


19,210

              Operating lease liabilities – non-current



59,798


8,928

       Total non-current liabilities


135,764


188,470


28,138

TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,869,549


2,692,009


401,906

MEZZANINE EQUITY







Redeemable non-controlling interests



94,448


14,101

Subscription receivables



(16,500)


(2,463)

SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY







Ordinary shares1


1,416


1,386


207

Additional paid-in capital


49,245,773


48,326,274


7,214,923

Accumulated other comprehensive income


538,650


1,680,920


250,955

Subscription receivables


(1,310,140)



Accumulated deficit


(17,020,254)


(17,200,837)


(2,568,017)

TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY


31,455,445


32,807,743


4,898,068

Non-controlling interests


73,441



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


31,528,886


32,807,743


4,898,068

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY


34,398,435


35,577,700


5,311,612

1 Settlement of Shareholder Loan: In November 2020, the Company extended a loan (the "Shareholder Loan") in the aggregate principal amount of US$200 million to Mr. Gang Wang, a minority shareholder of the Company. The Shareholder Loan was secured by a share charge over certain shares beneficially owned by Mr. Wang. Pursuant to the share surrender and loan repayment agreement (the "Loan Repayment Agreement") dated April 14, 2022, the Company settled the Shareholder Loan on May 7, 2022 by accepting the surrender of 560,224,090 Class A ordinary shares beneficially owned by Mr. Wang. Pursuant to the Loan Repayment Agreement, the number of surrendered shares was determined based on the closing price of the Company's ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange on May 4, 2022, or US$7.14 per ADS, which implied a price of US$0.357 per Class A ordinary share.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



 


Three months ended



 


Six months ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,



June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


2021


2022


2022



2022



2021



2022


2022


RMB


RMB


RMB



US$



RMB



RMB


US$

Net Revenues (including value added taxes,





















"VAT", of RMB630.7 million and





















RMB896.6 million for the three months





















ended June 30, 2021 and 2022,





















respectively)

1,118,821


1,332,560


1,670,051


249,332


1,985,975


3,002,611


448,279

Operating expenses:





















Cost of revenues (including VAT net of





















refund of VAT of RMB481.1 million





















and RMB672.8 million for the three





















    months ended June 30, 2021 and
    2022, respectively)(1)

(626,952)


(683,882)


(925,937)


(138,239)


(1,039,752)


(1,609,819)


(240,340)

Sales and marketing expenses(1)

(236,849)


(192,043)


(196,186)


(29,290)


(407,235)


(388,229)


(57,961)

General and administrative expenses(1)

(2,123,019)


(458,415)


(344,781)


(51,474)


(2,444,995)


(803,196)


(119,914)

Research and development expenses(1)

(155,081)


(220,956)


(216,373)


(32,304)


(293,128)


(437,329)


(65,292)

Provision for loans receivable

(23,705)


(49,980)


(40,080)


(5,984)


(52,161)


(90,060)


(13,446)

Total operating expenses

(3,165,606)


(1,605,276)


(1,723,357)


(257,291)


(4,237,271)


(3,328,633)


(496,953)

Other operating income

6,399


20,715


6,891


1,029


9,016


27,606


4,121

Loss from operations

(2,040,386)


(252,001)


(46,415)


(6,930)


(2,242,280)


(298,416)


(44,553)

Other income (expense)




















Interest income

45,152


56,320


106,834


15,950


94,574


163,154


24,358

Interest expenses


(93)


(68)


(10)



(161)


(24)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(11,720)


1,126


10,195


1,522


(11,579)


11,321


1,690

Investment income (loss)

15,822


14,484


(13,968)


(2,085)


24,094


516


77

Unrealized gains (loss) from fair value




















changes of trading securities and




















derivative assets

29,655


(16,341)


(39,818)


(5,945)


(7,481)


(56,159)


(8,384)

Other (expenses) income, net

(6,859)


8,882


(799)


(119)


(5,416)


8,083


1,207

Share of (loss) gain in equity method investees

(1,685)


(213)


(608)


(91)


(3,257)


(821)


(123)

Total other income

70,365


64,165


61,768


9,222


90,935


125,933


18,801

Net (loss) income before income tax

(1,970,021)


(187,836)


15,353


2,292


(2,151,345)


(172,483)


(25,752)

Income tax  benefits (expense)

11,806


(4,172)


(2,613)


(390)


(3,826)


(6,785)


(1,013)

Net (loss) income

(1,958,215)


(192,008)


12,740


1,902



(2,155,171)


(179,268)


(26,765)

Less: net (loss) income attributable to




















non-controlling interests

(227)


(14)


553


83


(228)


539


80

Less: measurement adjustment
attributable to redeemable non-
controlling interest



776


116



776


116

Net (loss) income attributable to Full
Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

(1,957,988)


(191,994)


11,411


1,703


(2,154,943)


(180,583)


(26,961)

Deemed dividend to preferred share
holders

248,218





518,432



Net (loss) income attributable to




















ordinary shareholders

(2,206,206)


(191,994)


11,411


1,703


(2,673,375)


(180,583)


(26,961)






















FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.
















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

















Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30, 



June 30, 


June 30,


June 30, 


June 30, 


2021


2022


2022



2022


2021


2022


2022


RMB


RMB


RMB



US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Net (loss) income per ordinary share















—Basic

(0.37)


(0.01)


0.00



0.00


(0.51)


(0.01)


(0.00)

—Diluted

(0.37)


(0.01)


0.00



0.00


(0.51)


(0.01)


(0.00)

Net (loss) income per ADS*















—Basic

(7.34)


(0.18)


0.01



0.00


(10.20)


(0.17)


(0.02)

—Diluted

(7.34)


(0.18)


0.01



0.00


(10.20)


(0.17)


(0.02)

Weighted average number
   of ordinary shares used
   in computing net (loss)
   income per share















—Basic

6,010,123,217


21,858,931,448


21,651,628,375



21,651,628,375


5,243,545,489


21,802,802,087


21,802,802,087

—Diluted(2)

6,010,123,217


21,858,931,448


21,695,922,654



21,695,922,654


5,243,545,489


21,802,802,087


21,802,802,087

Weighted average number
    of ADS used in
    computing net (loss)
    income per ADS















—Basic

300,506,161


1,092,946,572


1,082,581,419



1,082,581,419


262,177,274


1,090,140,104


1,090,140,104

—Diluted(2)

300,506,161


1,092,946,572


1,084,796,133



1,084,796,133


262,177,274


1,090,140,104


1,090,140,104
















*        Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.






























(1)     Share-based compensation expenses in operating expenses are as follows:






























Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30, 



June 30, 


June 30,


June 30, 


June 30, 


2021


2022


2022



2022


2021


2022


2022


RMB


RMB


RMB



US$


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

747


1,348


1,487



222


928


2,835


423

Sales and marketing expenses

12,660


9,160


10,350



1,545


38,878


19,510


2,913

General and administrative expenses

1,952,520


337,732


212,344



31,702


2,212,734


550,076


82,124

Research and development expenses

5,119


15,245


15,086



2,252


20,160


30,331


4,528

Total

1,971,046


363,485


239,267



35,721


2,272,700


602,752


89,988































(2) Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing diluted net (loss) income per share/ADS are adjusted by the
potentially dilutive effects of ordinary shares/ADS issuable upon the exercise of outstanding share options.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.


RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



 


Three months ended



 


Six months ended


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,


2021


2022


2022


2022



2021


2022


2022


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$



RMB


RMB


US$

Loss from operations

(2,040,386)


(252,001)


(46,415)


(6,930)


(2,242,280)


(298,416)


(44,553)

Add:





















Share-based





















compensation





















expense

1,971,046


363,485


239,267


35,721


2,272,700


602,752


89,988

Compensation cost





















resulting from





















repurchase of





















ordinary shares in





















excess of fair value

78,478





78,478



Amortization of





















intangible assets





















resulting from





















business acquisitions

10,983


14,121


14,121


2,108


21,966


28,242


4,216

Compensation cost

incurred in relation
to acquisitions


7,644


4,281


639



11,925


1,780

Non-GAAP adjusted





















operating income (loss)

20,121


133,249


211,254


31,538


130,864


344,503


51,431




































Net (loss) income

(1,958,215)


(192,008)


12,740


1,902


(2,155,171)


(179,268)


(26,765)

Add:





















Share-based





















compensation





















expense

1,971,046


363,485


239,267


35,721


2,272,700


602,752


89,988

Compensation cost





















resulting from





















repurchase of





















ordinary shares in





















excess of fair value

78,478





78,478



Amortization of





















intangible assets





















resulting from





















business acquisitions

10,983


14,121


14,121


2,108


21,966


28,242


4,216

Compensation cost

incurred in relation
to acquisitions


7,644


4,281


639



11,925


1,780

Tax effects of





















non-GAAP





















adjustments

(2,746)


(3,530)


(3,530)


(527)


(5,492)


(7,060)


(1,054)

Non-GAAP adjusted net





















income (loss)

99,546


189,712


266,879


39,843


212,481


456,591


68,165






















FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD.


RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)




Three months ended



 


Six months ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,



June 30,


June 30,


June 30,




2021


2022


2022


2022



2021


2022


2022




RMB


RMB


RMB


US$



RMB


RMB


US$



Net (loss) income
   attributable to






















ordinary shareholders

(2,206,206)


(191,994)


11,411


1,703


(2,673,375)


(180,583)


(26,961)


Add:






















Share-based






















compensation






















expense

1,971,046


363,485


239,267


35,721


2,272,700


602,752


89,988


Compensation cost






















resulting from






















repurchase of






















ordinary shares in






















excess of fair value

78,478





78,478




Amortization of






















intangible assets






















resulting from






















business acquisitions

10,983


14,121


14,121


2,108


21,966


28,242


4,216


Compensation cost

incurred in relation
to acquisitions


7,644


4,281


639



11,925


1,780


Tax effects of






















non-GAAP






















adjustments

(2,746)


(3,530)


(3,530)


(527)


(5,492)


(7,060)


(1,054)


Non-GAAP adjusted net






















income (loss)
attributable to






















ordinary shareholders

(148,445)


189,726


265,550


39,644


(305,723)


455,276


67,969


Non-GAAP adjusted net











































income(loss) per
ordinary share






















—Basic and diluted

(0.02)


0.01


0.01


0.00


(0.06)


0.02


0.00


Non-GAAP adjusted net






















income(loss) per ADS






















—Basic and diluted

(0.49)


0.17


0.25


0.04


(1.17)


0.42


0.06


Weighted average number






















of ordinary shares used






















in computing






















non-GAAP adjusted net
(loss) income per share






















—Basic and diluted

6,010,123,217


21,858,931,448


21,568,553,517


21,568,553,517


5,243,545,489


21,712,940,331


21,712,940,331


Weighted average number






















of ADS used in






















computing non-GAAP






















adjusted net (loss)






















income per ADS






















—Basic and diluted

300,506,161


1,092,946,572


1,078,427,676


1,078,427,676


262,177,274


1,085,647,017


1,085,647,017


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-announces-second-quarter-2022-unaudited-financial-results-301612309.html

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.