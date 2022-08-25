GENESIS REVEALS ELECTRIFIED G80 U.S. PRICING, EXPANDS EV SALES TO FOUR MORE STATES

2023 Electrified Genesis G80 available in one configuration, starts at MSRP of $79,825

Continues Genesis' path towards a fully electrified lineup by 2030, with availability of GV60 and Electrified G80 at select retailers in eight states starting in September, adding Arizona , Nevada , Utah , and Washington

Genesis offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions at Electrify America locations

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced U.S. pricing for its first electric executive sedan, the 2023 Electrified G80. Starting from an MSRP of $79,825, Electrified G80 continues Genesis' commitment towards a more sustainable future with the brand achieving a fully electrified lineup by 2030. Importantly, the brand announced the expansion of electric vehicle sales at select retailers located in four more states: Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington beginning in September. Customers should contact their local retailer for details regarding availability.

2023 Electrified G80 (PRNewswire)

"The Electrified G80 represents another important milestone as we continue on our journey to full electrification," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to offer our growing lineup of electric models to an expanded audience of consumers beginning next month as we commence EV sales at select retailers in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington."

Available in a single fully appointed configuration, the 2023 Electrified G80 delivers a bold new take on G80 design, paired to a refined driving experience. The exterior strikes a perfect balance of athleticism and elegance. The signature crest grille has evolved with a unique G-Matrix pattern incorporating an integrated charging port. Additional new features of the Electrified G80 include exclusive 19" wheels and a unique rear bumper execution. The interior continues a more sustainable eco-friendly leather and fabric along with available forged wood trim throughout the cabin

Electrified G80 brings a new exterior color option to the Genesis palette in Matira Blue and a new interior color with Dark Lagoon Green/Glacier White.

Safety is a top priority at Genesis, and the Electrified G80 comes equipped with the brand's Highway Driving Assist suite of safety and driver assistance features as standard equipment.

In conjunction with the arrival of GV60 in the U.S. market, and now the Electrified G80, Genesis Motor America in collaboration with Electrify America offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60 and Electrified G80 will have access to ultra-fast charging on Electrify America's coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

The 87.2kWh battery found in Electrified G80 is capable of Rapid Charging from 10-80% in 22 minutes when utilizing 350kW (800V) DC fast charging. Charging rate and time estimate varies based on several factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings and outside temperature.

The Electrified G80 and GV60, the brand's electric SUV, are now available at select U.S. retailers in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Beginning in September, both EV models will also be available at select retailers across four more states: Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.

The complete pricing and packaging summary may be found on the next page of this release.

2023 Genesis G80 Packaging Summary

Electrified G80 AWD MSRP: $79,825 (excluding $1,095 freight)

STANDARD FEATURES 136 kW Front + 136 kW Rear Electric Motor

87.2 kWh Battery

Heat Pump & Battery Heater

Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension

Monobloc Front & Rear Disc Brakes

Drive Mode Select

R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering

10 Airbags

Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

Highway Driving Assist

Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Driver Attention Warning & Forward Attention Warning

High Beam Assist

Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines

Surround View Monitor

Parking Distance Warning

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Remote Smart Parking Assist

Safe Exit Assist

Advanced Rear Occupant Alert Tire Pressure Monitoring System & Tire Mobility Kit

19-inch Alloy Wheels

LED Headlamps & Rear Combination Lamps

Power Door Closure

Power Hands-Free Smart Trunk w/ Auto Open

Power-folding ECM Outside Mirrors w/ Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

Rain-Sensing Wipers

Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

Matte Wood Trim

Leatherette Wrapped Upper Instrument Panel

Microfiber Suede Headliner & Pillars

Power Front Seats with 4-Way Power Lumbar

Driver's Seat with Power Cushion Extension, Power Bolster, and Ergo Motion

Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Power Rear and Manual Rear Door Sunshades

3-Zone Climate Control

Electrochromic Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink®

Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting

Acoustic Laminated Front & Rear Side Windows

Integrated Memory System (Driver)

Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device

Premium Navigation System w/ 14.5" HD Screen

AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio®/HD Radio®

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Lexicon® Premium Audio

12.3" 3D Digital Instrument Cluster

Head-Up Display

Active Noise Control – Road

Genesis Digital Key

Wireless Device Charger – Front

Genesis Connected Services

Vehicle-to-Load Charging

Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

4 USB Ports

*$575 surcharge applied for metallic and pearl exterior paint selections *1,500 surcharge applied for matte paint selections

