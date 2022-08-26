Big Lots' offering big bargains on furniture during 'Big Labor Day Sale'

Discount retailer offering 25% off king and queen mattresses; up to 25% off all Broyhill furniture

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, today announced plans for its "Big Labor Day Sale," including 25% off all king and queen mattresses and up to 25% off all Broyhill furniture in stores nationwide and online at biglots.com Aug. 27 – Sept. 10.

"To anyone that might be on the fence about buying that new sectional, sofa, mattress, couch or recliner, this is the sale for you," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "We're offering some of our biggest bargains of the year on furniture, plus great deals on treasures, essentials and all the things you need to get your home ready for holiday entertaining and family gatherings."

In addition to savings on furniture, the "Big Labor Day Sale" also includes:

50% off Broyhill cookware sets, open stock cookware and cutlery

Up to 30% off back-to-campus essentials, furniture and storage and 50% off school supplies

25% off Halloween outdoor décor and 20% off the "Let's Party Pumpkin" décor collection

Up to 50% off all grills and fire pits and 50% off summer family footwear

The bargains increase for 4 days during the sale, Sept. 2-5, with select recliners and the Hilltop Sofa or Loveseat each for $299.99 as well as a Westinghouse 55" 4k Ultra HD Roku TV for $299.99.

For more details and to view or download the "Big Labor Day Sale," ads as they become available, visit biglots.com/weekly-ad.

Big Lots customers can sign up to be BIG Rewards members and receive a 15% off joining bonus as well as rewards after every three purchases. BIG Rewards, ranked by Newsweek as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2022, also includes frequent 20% off coupons, free item weekends, "Big Bucks" coupons, a birthday surprise and many other exclusive offers throughout the year.

Big Lots features a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part bargain hunt and part everyday necessities. To shop online or find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com .

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,440 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

