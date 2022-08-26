BJ'S RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE KICKS OFF TWO BACK-TO-BACK PIZOOKIE® PROMOTIONS TO SATISFY EVERY SWEET TOOTH

New Pizookie® Pass Debuts August 29, 2022; Get Ready for $5 Pizookies® Beginning October 1, 2022

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pizookie® fanbase is enthusiastic, loyal, and devoted to the delicious dessert for life. Now, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is rolling out two irresistible ways for guests to indulge their passion and take a bite out of the world-famous dessert. With BJ's first-ever $10 Pizookie® Pass in September and $5 Pizookies® beginning October 1st, BJ's promises to offer new ways to satisfy every sweet tooth.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse® (PRNewsfoto/BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Beginning August 29, just 200 coveted Pizookie® Passes will be available for purchase online at www.PizookiePass.com for $10 each. The wait is short, but the anticipation is high to activate the coveted Pizookie® Pass. Beginning September 1st, the ticket to dessert heaven entitles passholders to a warm and gooey Pizookie® smothered in ice cream every day for the entire month.

On October 1st, the party continues, with ALL Pizookies® available for dine-in guests for just $5. There's no better excuse to treat yourself to your favorite dessert or take a satisfying bite out of your very first Pizookie®—a taste that will introduce a sweet new obsession!

"Here at BJ's, we're as obsessed with the Pizookie® as our guests, and we're excited to celebrate and share even more ways to indulge in our world-famous dessert," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "Our two new promotions will help us meet our goal of satisfying every sweet tooth!"

For fans of the legendary Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie®—recently brought back by popular demand—or the other delectable flavors in the BJ's Pizookie® lineup, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth. The BJ's Pizookie menu has something for everyone, with flavors including Hot Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Strawberry Shortcake, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Cookies 'n' Cream, Salted Caramel, Triple Chocolate Made with Ghirardelli®, Monkey Bread, Sugar Cookie, and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip. In addition to the above initiatives, all available Pizookie® flavors are available for just $4 every Tuesday year-round for dine in, take out or delivery.

For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, visit https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/. For more information on the Pizookie® Pass, or to purchase, please visit www.PizookiePass.com.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like Prime Rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 214 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. All restaurants offer dine in, take out, delivery, and large-party catering. For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.