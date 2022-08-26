PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 3, 2022

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 26, of $0.2250 per share, payable Oct. 3, 2022, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 9, 2022.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions.. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

