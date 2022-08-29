A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) of Vault

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault E&S Insurance Company (Little Rock, AR) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (St. Petersburg, FL), collectively referred to as Vault Insurance Group ("Vault") announced A.M. Best has removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Vault.

The A.M. Best report highlights, "Vault's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance" in addition, "Vault's management implemented effective capital management initiatives that returned risk-adjusted capitalization to the strongest level, as measured by BCAR."

"We are very proud of what we have accomplished and A.M. Best's continued positive assessment of Vault's financial strength," said Charles Williamson, Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong financial foundation is important to us and our customers and ensures that we are able to continue to best serve our clients' risk management needs."

Launched in October 2017, Vault has continued to progress as a fast-growing disruptor in high-net-worth personal insurance. Vault's growth has been fueled by a modern technology approach, strong underwriting, and an unrivaled business model, acting as a reciprocal insurance exchange, managing general agent, and excess-surplus insurance provider.

