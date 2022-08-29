HILCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES ITS CONTINUED EXPANSION OF RECEIVERSHIP SERVICES

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate LLC (HRE), a division of Hilco Global, celebrates the expansion of its receivership services to benefit lenders and loan servicers of commercial real estate. This specialized platform complements our asset management and disposition services to provide a full suite of offerings for our clients.

Hilco Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

The receivership expertise of senior members of the HRE team has led to the recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars for lenders with troubled real estate loans or REO. Our team has worked with national, regional and community banks, CMBS Special Servicers, private equity funds and opportunistic bridge lenders. Notable receivership engagements include: the disposition of 27 vacant national restaurants on behalf of a regional bank; leasing and disposition oversight for a 45,000 SF shadow-anchored retail center; and overseeing the property management and leasing activity on a portfolio of five industrial/flex properties to stabilize the properties for sale.

Mitch Vanneman, vice president of business development and HRE's lead in its receivership practice, states, "HRE clients have access to another valuable tool for gaining control and monetizing troubled loans or assets with the inclusion of receivership services in its platform. Having a third party (receiver), whose sole focus is managing commercial real estate assets, to oversee and control the operations of the property, helps to ensure a speedier monetization and value maximization of a real estate asset. Receivership services can be utilized by both commercial real estate lenders and, in the case of partnership disputes when a neutral third party is needed, to protect an asset from a decrease in value or when value creation is needed."

Neil Aaronson, CEO of Hilco Real Estate, says, "We're thrilled to continue our focused growth in essential services such as receivership as we strive to be a one-stop solution providing ease and expertise to best support our valued clients." For more information about receivership or other HRE services offered, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or contact Mitch Vanneman directly.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition and repositioning services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies & techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate