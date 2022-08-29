HubSpot to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Yamini Rangan, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Chuck MacGlashing, the Company's VP of Investor Relations, are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference in San Francisco on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com . The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

