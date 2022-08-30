G. Willi-Food international Reports improvements in major operational parameters in second quarter 2022 compared to second quarter 2021

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Sales increased by 7.7% to NIS 123.2 million ( US$ 35.2 million ) from NIS 114.3 million ( US$ 32.7 million ) in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit increased by 5.0% year-over-year to NIS 38.8 million ( US$ 11.1 million ).

Operating income increased by 5.5% year-over-year to NIS 14.5 million ( US$ 4.1 million ).

Net profit decreased by 56.6% year-over-year to NIS 7.2 million ( US$ 2.1 million ).

Cash and securities balance of NIS 305.5 million ( US$ 87.3 million ) as of June 30, 2022 .

Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the second quarter 2022 financial results which show improvements in all operational parameters compared to the second quarter of 2021. Despite a difficult environment, the Company managed to increase sales and improve gross margin and operating income. The Company will work hard to fulfill its strategy for the near future, to improve commercial conditions with its suppliers and customers, develop new products, enter into new categories with potentially high gross profit margins, improve the visibility of its products in stores, strengthen its brand and supply chain and ensure sufficient inventory.

Option Plan

On May 3, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors adopted an options plan for Company officers and employees (the "Options Plan"). As part of the Options Plan the Company granted, in a private placement, a total of 164,000 non-marketable options exercisable to up to 164,000 ordinary shares of the Company, which at the date of this report constitute approximately 1.18% of the Company's capital and voting rights before the grant and approximately 1.17% after the grant. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the number of shares to actually be allocated may be lower than 164,000 since the offerees will be entitled to exercise the options in a "cashless" way, namely an allocation of shares in an amount reflecting the financial benefit inherent in the options. The exercise price of each option is NIS 55.28. The shares resulting from the exercise of the options will be subject to restrictions on resale according to the provisions of Section 15C of the Israeli Securities Law, 5778-1968 (the "Law") and the Securities Regulations (details regarding Sections 15A and -15C of the Law), 5760-2000 (Rule 5 of the aforementioned regulations).

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary

Sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 7.7% to NIS 123.2 million (US$ 35.2 million) from NIS 114.3 million (US$ 32.7 million) in the second quarter of 2021. Sales increased mainly due to (i) increasing the range of the Company's products, (ii) proper inventory management and (iii) improving the presence of the Company's line of products in stores.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 5.0% to NIS 38.8 million (US$ 11.1 million), or 31.5% of revenues, compared to NIS 36.9 million (US$ 10.6 million), or 32.3% of revenues in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit was due to increase in sales.

Selling expenses increased by 5.3% to NIS 18.4 million (US$ 5.3 million) compared to NIS 17.4 million (US$ 5.0 million) in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses for advertising and promotion.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.7 million), remaining at the substantially the same level as in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 5.5% to NIS 14.5 million (US$ 4.1 million) compared to NIS 13.7 million (US$ 3.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increase in gross profit.

Financial expenses, net totaled NIS 5.0 million (US$ 1.4 million) compared to Financial income, net of NIS 7.6 million (US$ 2.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021. Financial expenses, were comprised mainly of (i) expenses from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 9.7 million (US$ 2.8 million), (ii) interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 2.9 million (US$ 0.8 million) and (iii) income from changes in exchange rates in the amount of NIS 2.0 (US$ 0.6 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2022 was NIS 9.5 million (US$ 2.7 million) compared to NIS 21.4 million (US$ 6.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to financial income and a decrease in financial expenses.

Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2022 was NIS 7.2 million (US$ 2.1 million), or NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1) per share, compared to NIS 16.6 million (US$ 4.7 million), or NIS 1.20 (US$ 0.34) per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2022 with NIS 305.5 million (US$ 87.3 million) in cash and securities. Net cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2022 was NIS 5.8 million (US$ 1.7 million).

First Half Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Sales increased by 4.4% to NIS 241.2 million ( US$ 68.9 million ) from NIS 231.1 million ( US$ 66.1 million ) in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit decreased by 0.2% year-over-year to NIS 73.0 million ( US$ 20.9 million ).

Operating income decreased by 16.8% year-over-year to NIS 23.9 million ( US$ 6.8 million ).

Net profit decreased by 43.6% year-over-year to NIS 20.9 million ( US$ 6 million ), or 8.7% % of sales.

Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.4) .

First Half Fiscal 2022 Summary

Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2022 increased by 4.4% to NIS 241.2 million (US$ 68.9 million) compared to NIS 231.1 million (US$ 66.0 million) in the first half of 2021. Sales increased mainly due to (i) increasing the range of the Company's products, (ii) proper inventory management and (iii) improving the presence of the Company's line of products in stores.

Gross profit for the first half of 2022 decreased by 0.2% to NIS 73.0 million (US$ 20.9 million), or 30.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 73.1 million (US$ 20.9 million), or 31.7% of revenues, in the first half of 2021. The decrease in the gross profit margin was mainly due to increased import and shipping costs in the first quarter.

Operating profit for the first half of 2022 decreased by 16.8% to NIS 23.9 million (US$ 6.8 million) from NIS 28.8 million (US$ 8.2 million) for the first half of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in expenses for advertising and promotion.

Financial income, net totaled NIS 0.9 million (US$ 0.2 million) compared to Financial income, net of NIS 19.2 million (US$ 5.5 million) in the first half of 2021. Financial income, net for the first half of 2022 was comprised mainly income from changes in exchange rates in the amount of NIS 4.6 (US$ 1.3 million), interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 4.1 million (US$ 1.2 million) and expenses for revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 7.8 million (US$ 2.2 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2022 was NIS 24.8 million (US$ 7.1 million) compared to NIS 47.9 million (US$ 13.7 million) in the first half of 2021.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2022 was NIS 20.9 million (US$ 6.0 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.4) per share, compared to NIS 37.1 million (US$ 10.6 million), or NIS 2.67 (US$ 0.76) per share, recorded in the first half of 2021.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2022, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.500. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to international commercial shipping and disruptions in commodity pricing monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 30, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



June 30, December

31 June 30, December

31

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 171,251 255,510 195,718 48,929 73,003 55,919 Financial assets carried at fair value through

profit or loss 134,261 147,442 154,090 38,360 42,126 44,026 Trade receivables 153,268 133,369 134,017 43,791 38,105 39,291 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 2,401 6,268 4,939 686 1,791 1,411 Inventories 73,877 58,463 59,528 21,108 16,704 17,008 Current tax assets 6,253 5,334 5,780 1,787 1,524 1,651 Total current assets 541,311 606,386 554,072 154,660 173,253 158,306













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 90,621 86,737 87,245 25,892 24,782 24,927 Less - Accumulated depreciation 50,631 48,538 48,431 14,466 13,868 13,837

39,990 38,199 38,814 11,426 10,914 11,090













Right of use asset 3,587 5,155 4,088 1,025 1,473 1,168 Financial assets carried at fair value through

profit or loss 31,836 17,916 31,056 9,096 5,119 8,873 Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10













Total non-current assets 75,449 61,306 73,994 21,557 17,516 21,141















616,760 667,692 628,066 176,217 190,769 179,447 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 781 1,516 1,136 223 433 325 Trade payables 21,275 21,256 20,386 6,078 6,073 5,825 Employees Benefits 3,944 3,816 3,442 1,127 1,090 983 Financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss 1,310 - 13,960 374 - 3,989 Other payables and accrued expenses 10,401 9,480 11,216 2,972 2,709 3,205 Total current liabilities 37,711 36,068 50,140 10,774 10,305 14,326













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,986 3,776 3,062 853 1,079 875 Deferred taxes 2,198 3,163 2,017 628 904 576 Retirement benefit obligation 1,733 1,872 1,615 495 535 461 Total non-current liabilities 6,917 8,811 6,694 1,976 2,517 1,913 Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,490 1,490 1,490 426 426 426 Additional paid in capital 170,760 170,760 170,760 48,789 48,789 48,789 Capital fund 247 247 247 71 71 71 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (179) (179) (179) Retained earnings 401,222 452,266 400,322 114,635 129,219 114,378 Remeasurement of the net liability in

respect of defined benefit (959) (1,322) (959) (274) (378) (274) Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 572,132 622,813 571,232 163,466 177,947 163,209















616,760 667,692 628,066 176,217 190,769 179,447 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)













Sales 241,224 231,057 123,155 114,347 68,921 66,016 Cost of sales 168,200 157,897 84,373 77,422 48,057 45,113













Gross profit 73,024 73,160 38,782 36,925 20,864 20,903













Operating costs and expenses:











Selling expenses 37,597 32,771 18,359 17,428 10,742 9,363 General and administrative expenses 11,493 11,764 5,947 5,880 3,284 3,361 Other income - 137 - 100 - 39



























Total operating expenses 49,090 44,398 24,306 23,208 14,026 12,685













Operating profit 23,934 28,762 14,476 13,717 6,838 8,218













Financial income 8,940 19,910 4,877 8,183 2,554 5,689 Financial expense (8,078) (758) (9,863) (537) (2,308) (217)













Total financial income (expense) 862 19,152 (4,986) 7,646 246 5,472



























Income before taxes on income 24,796 47,914 9,490 21,363 7,085 13,690



























Taxes on income (3,930) (10,844) (2,268) (4,774) (1,123) (3,098)













Profit for the period 20,866 37,070 7,222 16,589 5,962 10,591













Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share 1.5 2.67 0.5 1.2 0.4 0.76 Diluted earnings per share 1.5 2.55 0.5 1.14 0.4 0.72













Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Shares used in computation of

diluted EPS 13,867,017 14,517,017 13,867,017 14,517,017 13,867,017 14,517,017

Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017













(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)













CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Profit from continuing operations 20,866 37,070 7,222 16,589 5,962 10,591 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used

to continuing operating activities (Appendix A) (24,248) (13,848) (12,900) 2,402 (6,927) (3,957)













Net cash used in continuing operating activities (3,382) 23,222 (5,678) 18,991 (965) 6,635



























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property plant and equipment (3,376) (3,633) (1,059) (2,289) (965) (1,038) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 12,056 15,161 3,851 8,365 3,445 4,332 Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment - 137 - 100 - 39 Proceeds from loans granted to others - 18,707 - 11,215 - 5,345













Net cash used in continuing investing activities 8,680 30,372 2,792 17,391 2,480 8,678



























CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Lease liability payments (1,028) (1,004) (497) (532) (294) (287) Dividend (19,966) - (19,966) - (5,705) -



























Net cash used to continuing financing activities (20,994) (1,004) (20,463) (532) (5,999) (287)



























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,696) 52,590 (23,349) 35,850 (4,484) 15,026













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

the financial period 195,718 201,822 198,339 218,808 55,919 57,663













Exchange losses (profit) on cash and cash

equivalents (8,771) 1,098 (3,739) 852 (2,506) 314



























Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the

financial year 171,251 255,510 171,251 255,510 48,929 73,003













(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES :

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:



Six months Three months Six months

ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)













Decrease (increase) in deferred











income taxes 181 2,395 (1,098) 1,073 52 684 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable











securities 6,993 (12,119) 9,141 (3,276) 1,998 (3,463) Depreciation and amortization 3,298 3,101 1,450 1,622 942 886 Capital gain on disposal of property











plant and equipment

(137)

(100)

(39) Exchange gain (losses) on cash and cash equivalents 8,771 (1,098) 3,739 (852) 2,506 (314)















Unrealized gain of financial liabilities at fair value through profit (12,650) - (5,209) - (3,613) - or loss

























Changes in assets and liabilities:











Increase (decrease) in trade











receivables and other receivables (9,084) (**) 6,720 (5,858) (**)13,142 (2,595) 1,920 Decrease (increase) in inventories (14,349) 1,051 (7,341) 3,888 (4,100) 300 Increase (decrease) in trade and other











payables, and other current











liabilities 693 (4,003) (2,470) (8,229) 198 (1,144) Income tax paid (8,101) (**) (9,758) (5,254) (**) (4,866) (2,315) (2,787) Net cash flows from operating

activities (24,248) (13,848) (12,900) 2,402 (6,927) (3,957)





(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars. (**) Reclassified This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.

