CGI awarded platinum rating by EcoVadis, placing in the top 1% of companies for sustainable business practices

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has achieved a platinum rating from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance, placing it in the top 1% of companies in the computer programming, consultancy and related activities industry category.

The EcoVadis platinum rating reflects CGI's ongoing implementation and integration of measurable and traceable initiatives in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement practices. The previous four years, CGI received the gold sustainability rating, representing the top 5% of companies.

"Our commitment to sustainability is rooted in our core values and in our partnership with clients to help them advance their own sustainability initiatives while we collectively work to improve the economic, social and environmental well-being of the communities where we all live and work," said George D. Schindler, CGI President & Chief Executive Officer. "CGI is proud to earn EcoVadis' highest rating in recognition of our disciplined and proven approach to embedding sustainability in our day-to-day business practices around the world."

As the world's leading provider of business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis has assessed more than 95,000 companies globally. The evaluation methodology is based on a framework of 21 sustainability criteria mapped to global standards and guided by an international scientific community.

CGI is committed to achieving net zero by 2030 and has made a number of measurable commitments related to diversity, equity and inclusion and community impact. CGI aligns its environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and with other reporting requirements such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Global Compact. To learn more about CGI's priorities and measures, download the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

