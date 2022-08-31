Incode Expands Executive Team, Appointing New Global Vice President of Growth and Enablement

Industry leader Windsor Tanner will build a global team focused on delivering unparalleled Customer Experience as Incode experiences unprecedented growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode , the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, today announced the appointment of Windsor Tanner as Global Vice President (VP) of Growth and Enablement. The addition of Tanner to Incode's executive team underscores the company's commitment to optimizing the customer experience and supporting its customers and partners during a time of massive worldwide growth.

As Global VP of Growth and Enablement, Tanner will deliver a global, world-class Account Management and Growth Program that has been designed to meet the requirements of the most dynamic and discerning Fintech, Gaming, Government, Transport, Hospitality and Web Services customers. Tanner will also build a Global Enablement team to create and deliver intuitive and insightful content to accelerate time to value efficiencies for Customers, Partners and Incode employees.

"We are thrilled to add Windsor to our globally growing team during this pivotal and transformative time," said Dean Hickman-Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at Incode. "Windsor's proven track record and background in sales, sales enablement and scaling sales operations – combined with her extensive experience in digital identity verification and biometric authentication - will ensure that we deliver programs and content that is highly impactful, immediately effective and enables us to scale our operations, partnerships and customer footprint in the most optimal manner."

Tanner most recently served as the VP of Sales at Socure, a provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, where she was responsible for all new logo acquisition and customer upsell and cross-sell. Prior to Socure, Tanner served as the VP of Solution Sales for NICE, a leader in AI-powered customer experience software, where she led a team of highly specialized SMEs that sold voice biometrics for real-time authentication and fraud prevention.

"Incode has an amazing roster of globally recognized customers, I am excited to leverage my experience to help fortify long term strategic relationships with our customers and deliver both enormous value and symbiotic partnerships that will enable mutual ongoing growth," said Windsor Tanner, Global VP of Growth and Enablement at Incode. "The timing is absolutely perfect for Incode's accurate and highly scalable global identity platform which solves the tough challenges faced by discerning customers fighting identity fraud in the toughest corners of the world. We can deliver a simple no-code orchestration platform that makes it easy for our customers to add functionality as they need it. It's an amazing time to be joining the team and I'm excited to be working with such industry visionaries in a pivotal role. Of equal importance, I fully identify with Incode's culture of empowerment and trust, and plan to continue to build a runway for employees to thrive."

The appointment of Tanner comes on the heels of Incode making several new additions to its executive leadership team, including Mitul Parmar as Vice President of Product Strategy and Business Development ; Shane Moore Vice President of North America; and Andre Stewart Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa .

About Incode

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode's end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with several of the world's biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments, and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

