JENNIE-O® Turkey Reigns as the Queen of Protein

WILLMAR, Minn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jennie-O® brand, category leader and trusted brand for turkey products, is launching its "Queen of Protein" campaign to showcase the protein that reigns supreme — turkey. Throughout the campaign, JENNIE-O® turkey rules the "Queendom of Protein" where turkey is the elite protein.

In the (PRNewswire)

The campaign personifies the fun that can accompany mealtimes — from celebrating daily life to special occasions — and encourages home cooks to win with turkey at every event from grilling to appetizers to meal prepping and more! JENNIE-O® turkey is more than just food, it's the protein-rich fuel that elevates any situation.

"This campaign represents our brand today in a fun and meaningful way," said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O Turkey Store. "As a trusted provider of quality turkey and a source of expertise for many years, we help consumers elevate their meals, but we also enjoy the moment, celebrating everyday meals and special occasions alike."

Additionally, the campaign launch comes with updated packaging and new recipes, like curried turkey tacos and southwestern sliders. For "Queen of Protein" recipes, go to JennieO.com/Live-Well/.

For more information about JENNIE-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit JennieO.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieOTurkey , Instagram.com/JennieO, TikTok.com/@jennieobrand and Twitter.com/JennieO .

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE

For over 80 years, the JENNIE-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, JENNIE-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter Jennifer, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality.

Contact:

Media Relations

507-437-5345

media@hormel.com

The campaign has updated packaging and many delicious recipes to choose from. (PRNewswire)

Jennie-O turkey updated logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jennie-O Turkey Store