Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading security and operations analytics company, today announced the availability of its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Google customers can now purchase Netenrich's operational analytics platform to increase scale and efficiency across their digital operations.

Resolution Intelligence Cloud is a data analytics SaaS platform for managing secure operations. The platform takes a risk-based approach to prioritize critical situations aligned to high-value business assets. It combines real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide situational awareness with intelligence to accurately predict, detect, score, and prioritize critical issues.

"Resolution Intelligence Cloud aligns with the demands organizations have to optimize their security operations as they tackle massive amounts of data and overwhelming complexities," said Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO of Netenrich. "With our data analytics platform, organizations can scale operations to manage cybersecurity risks and minimize disruptions while accelerating detection, investigations, and response."

The open platform integrates with Google Chronicle, Siemplify, and other third-party technologies (like ServiceNow, Jira, OpsRamp) to correlate and analyze potential incidents. Using Google's BigQuery and native search, the platform intuitively processes advanced analytics and management.

For large enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs, MSSPs, GSIs), the platform uniquely solves the immediate challenges of upleveling cybersecurity services. With Netenrich, they can scale operations for their customers by:

Streamlining threat analytics for service providers.

Managing multiple Chronicle tenants with multi-level multitenancy which gives analysts the ability to manage and apply rules to one, some, or all tenants in one place for increased control and efficiency.

Offering optional service packs including implementation, threat hunting and more.

"We're excited to help marketplace customers strengthen their security and digital operations while achieving performance goals and growing their business," said Justin Crotty, Senior Vice President of Channels at Netenrich. "Security organizations will gain rich insights, information, and decision support to respond faster and more effectively."

Netenrich invites security leaders to watch a recent webinar focused on how data analytics and automation drives operations excellence. Hear from experts at Netenrich and Google Chronicle as they demonstrate how the combined Netenrich platform with Chronicle works together.

About Netenrich

Netenrich boosts the effectiveness of organizations' security and digital operations so they can avoid disruption and preempt risk. Its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ is a native SaaS data analytics platform for managing secure operations. Resolution Intelligence uses advanced analytics and machine learning to transform security and operations data into intelligence that organizations can act on before critical issues occur. More than 3,000 customers and managed services providers rely on Netenrich to deliver secure operations at scale and speed.

