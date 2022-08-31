RollWorks Expands Agency Partner Program, Adding More than 50 Agency Partners Since Launch

Agencies including 97th Floor, Digital BIAS, RenderTribe, SageFrog, and their customers show growing interest in ABM, with RollWorks seen as a strong partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced increased momentum across its Agency Partner Program , a network of innovative, trusted, leading agency partners for RollWorks' customers to access when they need it. In the past 8 months since the program was launched, RollWorks has added more than 50 agency partners, including 97th Floor , Digital BIAS , RenderTribe , and SageFrog .

"When we launched the RollWorks Agency Partner Program last fall, we couldn't have predicted the response we've seen," said Mike Stocker, SVP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "The industry's most respected and innovative agencies are seeking to combine the expertise of RollWorks with reputable agency partners to convert prospects into successful customers, and we are thrilled to guide them on their ABM journey."

RollWorks provides account-focused B2B companies a platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. The RollWorks Agency Partner Program, which launched in November 2021 with premier partners Acclaro, Inc. , Intelligent Demand , and SmartBug Media ®, gives RollWorks customers access to agencies they can engage with who are knowledgeable about RollWorks and broader ABM strategies.

Agency partners gain access to an ABM expert to help drive broader market knowledge, thought leadership, and best practices. Agency partners can augment their offerings to include recommendations for leveraging ABM in their marketing efforts and within their overall tech stacks:

97th Floor is a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, creative, automation, and paid digital advertising. "As an enterprise marketing agency, we at 97th Floor love that RollWorks' campaign structure has the funnel framework baked in. RollWorks has one of the most solid track records of helping us generate bottom-line revenue for clients instead of just impressions and clicks." — Trent Mortensen , Head of Partnerships, 97th Floor





Digital BIAS helps B2B SaaS Product and RevOps leaders scale beyond £10M ARR through tightly aligned ABM programs. "As a HubSpot partner agency, the RollWorks integration is key to frictionless execution of our clients' customer acquisition strategies. The RollWorks platform is flexible for companies of all sizes, which means ABM is no longer unobtainable or just for the enterprise and we can drive growth earlier in the development of a range of SaaS sales organizations." — Paul Sullivan , Founder and Managing Director, Digital BIAS





RenderTribe is a B2B digital marketing agency that helps SaaS companies discover and implement an account-based strategy that scales. "RollWorks is RenderTribe's go-to-technology platform when creating ABM strategies with clients. RollWorks allows our team to align messaging to the journey stages of our clients' target accounts precisely when it's most beneficial, increasing engagement and accelerating pipeline movement."— Peter Bean , Founder, RenderTribe

RollWorks aims to add 100 more agencies to its program this year. Learn more and join the RollWorks Agency Partner Program .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

