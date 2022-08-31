WILSON RELEASES ULTRA V4 TENNIS RACKET

New performance racket available now, exclusively at the US Open, Wilson store locations and Wilson.com

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co., the official ball and racket stringer of the US Open for over 40 years, today launched the Ultra v4 , a significant evolution of its popular tour frame. Drawing upon the Ultra features the pros rely on at the highest levels of competition, the newly upgraded tennis racket includes even more power through stability, empowering athletes to play with Pure Beauty and Ruthless Power .

FORTYFIVE°, Wilson's proprietary carbon fiber construction, enhances the stability of the Ultra v4 resulting in increased energy return and power. The racket is also equipped with a sleeker geometry with a revolutionary color-shifting design that changes as it moves, from ocean blue to purple haze.

"I've played and trained with Wilson rackets for many years, and I'm excited to use the new Ultra v4 on the biggest stage in tennis at the US Open," said Wilson Advisory Staff member and current Women's Tennis Association-ranked No. 3, Maria Sakkari. "Wilson consistently delivers the power I need, but also the style and light-weight feel that complements my game."

The Ultra v4 is available exclusively at Wilson's onsite store at the US Open, Wilson retail stores as well as wilson.com beginning today, and launches globally across Wilson's retail partners on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Pricing is $249 for the Ultra 100 v4, Ultra 100L v4, Ultra 100UL v4 and Ultra 108 v4. Ultra 25 v4 and Ultra 26 v4 are available for $110.

"The Ultra v4 can help players of all levels take their games to new heights by harnessing both beauty and power," said Hans-Martin Reh, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. "We are excited to unveil this racket during one of the greatest moments in sports, alongside some of the most impressive tennis players in the world."

In addition to the Ultra v4, Wilson's onsite US Open store features the popular Night Series Collection with rackets and gear made to shine brightest after dark, as well as Wilson's latest tennis-inspired sportswear drop. Fans will also have the opportunity to see Wilson's skilled racket stringers in action. For those who can't make it to the Open, Wilson offers three retail locations in Manhattan (Upper East Side, SoHo and Columbus Circle), plus a pop-up shop in the Hamptons that features a curated assortment of tennis equipment and sportswear.

For more information, please visit wilson.com or follow @wilsontennis #RuthlessBeauty.

Note: Pros often customize the racket they use. Racket specifications on endorsed consumer models may vary from the models used by pros for match-play.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf.

In Racquet Sports, Wilson is a global leader in tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

