LANDSEA HOMES NAMES TWO NEW DIVISION VICE PRESIDENTS OF SALES AND MARKETING IN FLORIDA AND NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that two new division Vice Presidents of Sales and Marketing have been named. Hector Lopez will hold the position in Florida and Marc Rico will hold the position in Northern California.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

Lopez has more than 18 years of experience in the field of sales and marketing for various homebuilding companies. Prior to joining Landsea Homes, Lopez was an Area Sales Manager for another national homebuilder, Taylor Morrison, where he managed a team of 40 sales professionals across nine neighborhoods in Central and South Florida. Before that, he worked for AV Homes and KB Homes.

"Hector is a seasoned, accomplished and innovative sales professional and we are excited to have him on board as our new Vice President of Sales and Marketing in Florida," said Jeff Wochner, Florida Division President, Landsea Homes. "He has extensive experience leading large sales teams and with the volume of homes and communities we're currently selling in Florida, he is the perfect addition to the team."

Rico most recently served as Director of Business Development for the U.S. Western Division of Hydraloop, Inc., a global water recycling company. Prior to that, he was Director of Sales and Marketing for D.R. Horton, where he led a team of more than 30 sales agents and oversaw the marketing and escrow departments for the company's entire Bay Area Division.

"Marc's business acumen and prior experience in the homebuilding industry will prove very valuable in his new role with Landsea Homes," said Josh Santos, Northern California Division President, Landsea Homes. "He's well equipped to lead our sales and marketing efforts in Northern California and we're looking forward to his contributions as we continue to grow in this important market."

Landsea Homes recently closed on additional new homesites in the Waterstone master planned community in Palm Bay, Florida. The company entered the Florida market in 2021 and has steadily grown its market share over the last year.

In Northern California, Landsea Homes is currently selling at Lavender in Sunnyvale, Ellis in Tracy and Verandah at Valley Oaks in Novato.

Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine. Through consecutive strategic moves, the Newport Beach-based home builder saw a historical year of transformation, which landed Landsea Homes the 47th spot on the coveted Builder 100 list, along with the Builder of the Year honors.

For more information about Landsea Homes, please visit: http://www.landseahomes.com.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

