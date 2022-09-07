Park Systems Announces the Opening of their New Eastern Regional Applications Lab at Northeastern University in Boston

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a world-leading supplier of Atomic Force Microscopes announced the opening of their new Eastern Regional Lab at Northeastern University's 14-acre Innovation Campus in Burlington, MA. The new facility is located on Boston's Route 128 high-tech corridor, 15 miles north of the city in Building V, a new $70 million, mixed-research building with 40,000+ square feet available for co-located university, industry, and government research partners.

Caption: Park Systems Eastern Regional Lab will be located at Building V, a new $70 million, mixed-research building at Northeastern University’s 14-acre Innovation Campus in Burlington, MA. (PRNewswire)

"Park Systems is excited to open our applications lab at Northeastern's prestigious Innovation Campus co-located with industry partners and leading companies covering the latest research in emerging technologies," comments Dr. Stefan Kaemmer, Park Americas President. "We congratulate Northeastern on the opening of this outstanding facility and look forward to inviting customers to visit us at our new location. "

To date, 22 industry partners are co-located on the Innovation Campus, including Raytheon, Rogers Corporation (global supplier of engineered materials for telecoms and electronics industries), and VRC Metal Systems (innovative developer of commercial systems for metal-based additive manufacturing) along with 18 early-stage companies across a range of technologies.

"We welcome Park Systems joining the vibrant technology ecosystem at Northeastern University's Innovation Campus at Burlington MA," states Peter Boynton, Vice President Northeastern University Innovation Campus at Burlington. "The addition of the Park Systems AFM Applications Lab will enhance research and technology innovation among faculty, industry and government labs co-located here on the Innovation Campus."

Park Systems offers a complete line of AFM systems with advanced imaging modes that meet the application requirements of today's technology researchers. The extensive product line addresses the most pressing issues in materials science, EV electronics, failure analysis including advanced defect inspection methods, chemical/mechanical analysis, and 2D materials. R&D 100 Award Winner, Park FX40 is the first automatic AFM system that combines the accuracy and versatility needed in a research system with ease-of-use automation features never offered on a research AFM before.

"Our Atomic Force Microscopes address topographical imaging and characterization use cases that provide a foundation for researchers who are studying materials and their functional properties, "comments David Faddis, Northeastern Regional Manager, Park Systems Americas. "We will provide users with AFM research capabilities including new innovative imaging techniques for SECCM and in-situ measurements as well as systems that are combined with IR and WLI."

For more information on how industry's leading experts are using Park AFM, join us at NSS Americas online event Sept. 26, 2022.

To schedule a meeting to visit Park Systems Northeast regional lab, contact David Faddis at faddis@parksystems.com.

About Park Systems

Park Systems is the fastest growing and world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the semiconductor and data storage industries, chemistry, materials, physics, and life sciences. Our mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's top 20 largest semiconductor companies and leading research universities and government labs in the Americas, Europe , and Asia. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara (USA), Mannheim (Germany), Zhubei City (Taiwan), Beijing (China), Tokyo (Japan), Mexico City (Mexico), and Singapore. To learn more about Park Systems, please visit http://www.parksystems.com.

