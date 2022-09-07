ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Encourages Twitter, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TWTR

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) resulting from allegations that Twitter may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Twitter securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8303 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 23, 2022, CNN published an article entitled "Ex-Twitter exec blows the whistle, alleging reckless and negligent cybersecurity policies" which revealed that "Twitter has major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy, according to an explosive whistleblower disclosure obtained exclusively by CNN and The Washington Post." The report also stated that the disclosure was "sent last month to a number of US government agencies and congressional committees, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice" and that the whistleblower is "Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, who was previously the company's head of security, reporting directly to the CEO." The report further stated, among other things, that "[w]hat Zatko says he found was a company [Twitter] with extraordinarily poor security practices, including giving thousands of the company's employees — amounting to roughly half the company's workforce — access to some of the platform's critical controls." Finally, the report stated that the disclosure "also alleges that some of the company's senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter's serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service."

On this news, Twitter's share price fell $3.15 per share, or 7%, to close at $39.86 per share on August 23, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

