SGW GLOBAL AND MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC CLOSE DEAL FOR THE GLOBAL LICENSE OF MOTOROLA HOME AUDIO PRODUCTS

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SGW Global and Motorola Mobility LLC today announces the signing of an extended multi-year deal granting SGW Global the exclusive rights to develop and market the Motorola brand of Home Audio products globally*.

SGW Global will now be responsible for the innovation, design, marketing and sales of an expanded Motorola Audio category, which includes both Personal Audio and Home Audio. This extends the more than 10-year partnership which currently also includes the licensing of Nursery and Personal Audio products. This partnership will build on the experience, energy and capabilities of both companies to increase design and innovation in the audio market, with the intention of expanding the product range, and enhancing the quality, user experience and audio performance of both Personal and Home Audio products.

"We consider it to be a huge privilege to be entrusted with the Home Audio category of products for the Motorola brand. Having been a licensee of other Motorola categories, we understand the strength that the brand brings," says Malcolm Paton, Executive Director of SGW Global. "Motorola's legacy of quality and innovation is unmatched and we have experienced great success in our current partnership. We look forward to how we will build on it with the addition of Home Audio."

"Throughout our long-standing relationship, we have always been impressed with the quality, safety and reliability of SGW products, SGW's compliance with the requirements of the brand licensing program and SGW's dedication to the Motorola brand," said David Carroll, Executive VP of Brand Licensing for Motorola Mobility LLC. "With SGW's leadership, we believe SGW will take Home Audio products to a new level and look forward to partnering with SGW on this journey."

SGW Global was granted the exclusive licensing rights to Personal Audio in December of 2020, which includes consumer audio accessories that are intended to be used in conjunction with mobile phones, such as Wi-Fi headsets; mono Bluetooth and Wi-Fi headsets and compact; portable, battery-powered Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers. Earlier this year, SGW Global introduced a new product to the Personal Audio category that was hugely successful and expanded the personal audio experience into automobile integration. The Motorola MA1, a plug-and-play adapter that integrates with Android Auto, has been recognized with numerous innovation awards and after the success of the initial launch in the US, the production quantities were increased to match the demand.

The Addition of Home Audio allows SGW to now bring its experience and innovation to consumer audio products within the home experience, including: amplifiers/receivers; Stereo Shelf Systems; turntables; sound bars, speakers and subwoofers; home theater systems; speaker stands, and in-box audio cables, connectors and remotes, and other similar devices. The agreement will see SGW's consumer electronic portfolio significantly strengthen and expand worldwide opportunities for the Motorola brand.

*Global Home Audio license excludes India.

About SGW Global

SGW Global specializes in the manufacture, design, sales and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Working with leading technology innovators, we pride ourselves on the creation of world-class award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on-time delivery, we partner with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change in a constantly evolving market.

In a partnership with Motorola Mobility LLC that has already existed for more than 10 years, SGW Global are the global1 licensee of the Motorola brand for Personal Audio2, Nursery3 and Telephony4 products.

As a truly global operation, we have our Corporate HQ along with our own manufacturing facilities in China, a dedicated Sales Operation Centre in the US, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com

SGW Global is a trading name of Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers' lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

