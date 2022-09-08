BRIGGS & STRATTON SHOWCASES SWAPPABLE BATTERY TECHNOLOGY, EXPANDED POWER RANGE AT THE BATTERY SHOW NORTH AMERICA

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Briggs & Stratton will be at The Battery Show North America , where show attendees will have the opportunity to see the current lineup of Vanguard® innovative power solutions. Highlights at the Vanguard booth (#1348) include the groundbreaking 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack technology as well as the full lineup of Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Packs , including the latest launch: the 7kWh Diecast Commercial Battery .

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to battery power. With this in mind, Vanguard has developed a comprehensive lineup of Lithium-Ion battery packs and our new Swappable Battery Pack technology to solidify Vanguard as the premier partner for OEM customers who are exploring and embracing battery power," said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager — Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "We are looking forward to exhibiting at The Battery Show for the first time where we'll be able to showcase our latest product innovations and connect with other industry leaders."

Visitors of the show can see the Vanguard Lithium-Ion 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack, which is engineered to provide users with an efficient, versatile and reliable battery power option. The battery features an exchangeable design, allowing customers to easily remove and replace the battery as needed. Like other Vanguard battery solutions, the Swappable Battery Pack can be used in tandem with other Vanguard packs to meet larger power needs.

Those attending The Battery Show will also be able to view the current Vanguard Lithium-Ion battery pack lineup, including the 3.8kWh*, 5kWh*, 7kWh* and 10kWh* models. Nick Moore, director of product management — Electrification at Briggs & Stratton, will present the Vanguard 10kWh* Commercial Battery as part of the New Product Showcase at The Battery Show. The 15-minute presentation will take place in the Vanguard booth on Wednesday, September 14, at 1 p.m.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

The Vanguard 5kWh Commercial Battery Pack will also be part of a special demonstration in the Nott Company booth (#1249) where it will be powering an arcade-style claw machine. Nott Company is the leading source for engineering, electrification, integration and component needs. The claw machine will serve as an example of how Nott's expert engineers can integrate solutions like Vanguard battery packs to meet customers' electrification needs whether they are in the industrial, fluid power, or engineered materials markets. Attendees who visit the booth will have a chance to win a prize using the electric claw machine.

"As both industry and customer demands continue to grow and change, Vanguard is leading the way in developing diversified battery power solutions that leverage the world's best technologies to support a range of off-highway applications," said Davison.

