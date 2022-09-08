Brookdale CEO Named to "2022 Most Admired CEOs" List

Nashville Business Journal honors Lucinda "Cindy" Baier in this year's class of winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living CEO Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier has been named to the Nashville Business Journal's 2022 list of Most Admired CEOs. This is the third time Baier has been included on the list.

Cindy Baier Named to Nashville Business Journal “2022 Most Admired CEOs” List (PRNewswire)

To assemble this prominent list of area CEOs, nominations are made by the public. From there, nominees are grouped into categories based on company size and type and then voted on by their peers. The highest-scored CEOs make the list of honorees.

"I am honored to receive this recognition," said Baier. "This is truly a recognition of our dedicated and diligent associates across the country who believe in and live out our mission every day."

Baier has shared how the experience of growing up on a farm in central Illinois helped build the foundation of her work in senior living. At a relatively young age, she learned firsthand what it meant to be a caregiver. She cared for her both her mother and grandfather while she was still in school. That early experience solidified her passion to help seniors and their families at such an important time in their lives.

Baier is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Illinois State University, with Bachelor's and Master of Science degrees in Accounting. She spent the early parts of her career with one of the nation's largest public accounting firm. The next 25+ years of her career included multi-industry experience split between operating and finance in a variety of companies before making her way to Brookdale.

Baier was the company's Chief Financial Officer beginning in December 2015 before taking the helm at Brookdale. She has served as Brookdale's President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors since February 2018.

In 2022 Baier published her first book Heroes Work Here: An Extraordinary Story of Courage, Resilience, and Hope from the Front Lines of COVID-19 in which she shares how she and her team led Brookdale through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to Cindy Baier and all of the other Most Admired CEO winners across Middle Tennessee.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 674 communities in 41 states as of June 30, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

