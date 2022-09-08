Learn how psychological science can help journalists combat election misinformation, Sept. 29

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalism and democracy have been upended by the growth of mis- and dis-information. Countering it effectively requires understanding why people are susceptible, targeted, and how they can become more resilient. Psychological research can teach journalists how to prebunk disinformation and convey credibility in ways that readers, viewers, and listeners can process, which is more essential than ever as November's elections near.

Register now to join the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the American Psychological Association, and PEN America for a free program on Thursday, Sept. 29 to learn how to use these strategies for coverage that informs and empowers your community as it prepares to vote and to discuss the ways disinformation has affected the practice of journalism. The program, which will be held on Zoom, will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and be followed by a Q&A session.

Panelists include:

Dolores Albarracín , Alexandra Heyman Nash University professor; Director, Social Action Lab; Director, Science of Science Communication Division, Annenberg Public Policy Center , Alexandra Heyman Nash University professor; Director, Social Action Lab; Director, Science of Science Communication Division, Annenberg Public Policy Center

Tiffany Hsu , reporter on the technology team covering misinformation and disinformation, New York Times , reporter on the technology team covering misinformation and disinformation,

Jay Van Bavel , Director, Social Identity & Morality Lab and Associate professor of psychology and neural science, New York University , Director, Social Identity & Morality Lab and Associate professor of psychology and neural science,

Anya van Wagtendonk , misinformation reporter, Grid , misinformation reporter, Grid

Summer Lopez , chief program officer, free expression, PEN America Moderator:, chief program officer, free expression, PEN America

Participants will learn:

PEN America survey How misinformation and disinformation is impacting journalists and newsrooms, including findings from a recent

The latest scientific research from the nation's leading psychologists about how to infuse proven methods of prebunking and inoculation in your reporting

What tactics make a piece of misinformation or disinformation go viral and how to inoculate the public against it, especially targeted and historically disenfranchised communities

Tips for overcoming cognitive traps, tripwires, and our own hidden biases as journalists

People are hungry for credible, trustworthy information, and a self-governing democracy requires an informed electorate. This program will help journalists understand how people process information, judge its credibility, and decide whether to act on it, and how journalists can use that understanding to regain trust and counter disinformation.

If you have questions about this program, please email National Press Club Journalism Institute Executive Director Julie Moos at jmoos@press.org.

About NPCJI

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

About APA

The American Psychological Association is the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 133,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants, and students as its members.

About PEN America

PEN America stands at the intersection of literature and human rights to protect open expression in the United States and worldwide. We champion the freedom to write, recognizing the power of the word to transform the world. Our mission is to unite writers and their allies to celebrate creative expression and defend the liberties that make it possible.

