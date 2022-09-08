LucidLink Deployed by VICE Media Group to Bring Production and Post Production to the Cloud

Business continuity during the pandemic evolves into a global, future-proofed workflow, speeding edit times and slashing inefficiency

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, an innovative SaaS-based company delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world's largest brands and creative professionals, has been deployed across VICE Media Group to diversify its post-production model and move its production workflow to the cloud.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink) (PRNewswire)

VICE Media uses LucidLink Business Continuity Speeding Edit Times and Slashing Inefficiency

VICE Media's news team initially ran a 30-day trial of LucidLink during the pandemic, employing 'cloud NAS' technology to enable content to be stored in the cloud and dynamically streamed and cached to local devices. VICE Media's news team used LucidLink for teams working remotely with the day-to-air content from regions in the field to the finishing teams taking broadcast content to air. The trial was so successful that VICE Media moved its entire production workflow to the cloud.

Dominic Brouard, Post Production Infrastructure Manager, VICE Media Group, said, "We wanted to deploy a solution that would enable remote from home productivity in the short-term, but we also wanted to try and build something that would stand us in good stead post-Covid. That meant we wanted a tool that would work sustainably from the speed of production. It also had to meet the terms of the cost model, the infrastructure it sits on, and be enterprise-ready and security-focused."

Implementation of LucidLink has eliminated the company's previous challenges in downloading files or sending drives, which were time-consuming processes that were becoming unsustainable.

"Our speed to edit has increased immeasurably with LucidLink," says Brouard. "Quite simply, had we not had LucidLink, then in the short-term, we would have been less efficient working from home (during Covid), and in the longer term, our cloud-first strategy would probably have required a more complex and expensive post-production system in the cloud."

With LucidLink, editors, wherever they are located, can access assets on cloud storage, perform the required work and share a file with a producer for immediate review. Editors worldwide can now work on the same media, story, or program, employing a 'follow the sun' model. For example, when an editor in the UK finishes for the day, editorial team members in South America can continue to work on the same project.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and visit us at lucidlink.com .

IBC 2022 Hall 7 Stand B06

Contact:

Julie O'Grady

LucidLink

julie.ogrady@lucidlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LucidLink