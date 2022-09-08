NRx Pharmaceuticals Leaders to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Company to Present Corporate Update During Investor Conference, Sept. 14, 2022, at 9:00am ET

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Willard, and other executive leaders will be presenting an update to the company's business at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Stephen Willard & NRXP Executives to Present Business Update at H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Investor Conference

Webcast Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Link to register for the NRx Pharmaceuticals' presentation at the conference:

CLICK HERE. (A replay will be available on the NRx Pharmaceuticals website for thirty (30) days following the presentation at www.nrxpharma.com).

About NRX-101

Up to 50% of individuals with bipolar disorder attempt suicide over their lifetime, and estimates indicate that up to 20% may succumb to suicide. The only FDA-approved treatment for patients with bipolar depression and acute suicidal ideation & behavior (ASIB) remains electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). Conventional antidepressants can increase the risk of suicide in certain patients; hence their labels contain a warning to that effect. NRX-101 is a patented, fixed dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone, neither of which has shown addiction potential. Based on the results of a Phase II study, NRX-101 received Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) from the FDA for the Treatment of Severe Bipolar Depression in Patients with ASIB after initial stabilization with ketamine or other effective therapy.

NRX-101 is one of the first oral antidepressants currently in late-stage clinical studies targeting the NMDA-receptor in the brain, which represents potentially a key new mechanism to treat depression with and without suicidality, as well as PTSD and other indications. To date, NRX-101 is the only oral NMDA investigational medicine focused on bipolar depression in patients with acute and sub-acute suicidality.

NRx Pharmaceuticals expects to begin its registration trial for NRX-101 under a SPA in 4Q 2022.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. draws upon decades of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience applying innovative science to known molecules to address very high unmet needs and bring improved health to patients. NRx Pharmaceuticals is led by executives who have held leadership roles at Lilly, Pfizer, and Novartis as well as major investment banking institutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

