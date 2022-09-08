Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly See National Growth

September Is National PACE Month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois and Kentucky are the latest states announcing plans to begin offering Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to seniors, part of a national trend of PACE growth, according the National PACE Association. Missouri began offering PACE in St. Louis earlier this year.

Currently, 146 PACE programs operate 273 PACE centers in 31 states, serving approximately 60,000 participants. The addition of new states means that thousands of more individuals and their families will have access to the innovative PACE model of care, which allows seniors to live independently in their own homes while remaining cared for and monitored. The proven model of care costs states and individuals less than nursing home care.

September is National PACE Month. Throughout the month, PACE programs across the country will host events to highlight the power of PACE in transforming care for seniors. This year's theme is "PACE: This Is the Place for Me." PACE staff and enrollees share their stories of how PACE has impacted their lives. The campaign highlights video testimonials by van driver Esteban Escobedo, of On Lok PACE, in San Francisco, CA; nurse Mellisa Russell and participant Richard Plummer, of Trinity Health PACE, in Philadelphia, PA; and member assistant Rosalyn Marovich, of Senior LIFE, a PACE program in Pennsylvania.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs and expand the availably of PACE. Currently, NPA is advocating for several pieces of federal legislation that would increase access to PACE, including the PACE Expanded Act and the PACE Part D Choice Act.

"Expanding access to PACE is a bipartisan, cost-effective solution to the nation's senior care crisis. It increases quality of life, reduces dependency on nursing home care, and above all treats our seniors with the respect they deserve," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of the National PACE Association. "We're grateful that Missouri and Illinois now offer PACE and look to every state and the federal government to ensure that PACE is available to every family that it can serve."

PACE programs use an interdisciplinary team approach to keep older adults with long-term care needs healthy and cared for around the clock while living independently in their own homes. PACE enrollees receive care at home, are transported to their local PACE center and other appointments, and visit the PACE center to socialize, receive therapy and other services, and see a physician.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, PACE organizations adapted the care model to keep participants safe and well at home. As a result, PACE participants experienced one-third the rate of COVID-19 infection and death compared to nursing home residents.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit www.npaonline.org and follow @TweetNPA.

View original content:

SOURCE National PACE Association