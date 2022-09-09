MPINARADA ANNOUNCES MPL HIGH-POWER LITHIUM BATTERY SYSTEM FOR DATA CENTER & CRITICAL POWER APPLICATIONS

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPINarada , a global provider of lithium batteries for the critical power, telecom, and energy storage markets, announces the latest addition to their line of batteries. This new, high-power, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) lithium battery system for high-rate applications provides the most energy-dense lithium iron phosphate (LFP) solution on the market today. The inherent safety aspect of lithium iron phosphate chemistry combined with a smaller footprint in this new product, creates a unique balance and alternative to other current NMC & LFP solutions that may be too big or contain more volatile chemistry.

"MPINarada has been manufacturing LFP battery solutions for over a decade," said Michael Sirard, EVP Technical Operations & Engineering. "Our fully automated lithium cell production and sizable lithium manufacturing capacity allows us to optimize our existing resources for high-rate applications with cells and systems manufactured in-house. This provides confidence in both the quality and supply chain control of our products that our customers can rely on."

Designed specifically for UPS and data center applications, the MPLhP lithium battery takes up less linear footage per string than any other product on the market today. Further demonstrating MPINarada's ongoing commitment to quality and safety, this latest product has met all certifications, including, UL 1964, UL 1973, UL 9540A testing, and IEC 62619, along with the additional advantage of being IBC Zone 4, IP 1.5 seismic certified.

Key Benefits:

A DC-Powered Battery Management System (BMS) provides a simplified and less expensive installation process. Whereas AC powered BMS systems require greater installation costs and must be backed up to maintain functionality, DC powered systems do not. Additionally, DC powered BMS are ideal for retrofitting existing VRLA battery backup where there is currently no AC electrical provisions available.

MPINarada Lithium system includes as standard a human machine interface (HMI) with data storage. The HMI adds the capability of local system interaction, and control along with no external monitoring of data as it is self-contained. Customers can easily access their system status, alarms, logs, and other information right from the cabinet.

MPINarada offers one of the most industry specific lithium battery systems for the data center market based on decades of experience from its leading VRLA products. The combination of local engineering support and US stock provides users with shorter lead times to better meet integration needs. With a fully established supply and an exceptional warranty, this new energy-dense product is ready for delivery today. For more information, visit www.mpinarada.com .

About MPINarada: Since 1994, Narada has been a leader of one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom , data center , colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage . MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.

