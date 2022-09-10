LYRA THERAPEUTICS announces additional data presentations FROM PHASE 2 LANTERN STUDY at the americal rhinologic society annual meeting

Significantly more patients with moderate/severe symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis at baseline improved to mild/no symptoms at week 24 after treatment with LYR-210 (7500μg) compared to control

The three cardinal symptoms composite score shown to correlate with the well-established SNOT-22 scores at week 24 in the LANTERN study

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA) (the Company or Lyra), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, announced that new LYR-210 data analyses from the Phase 2 LANTERN study will be presented today at the 68th Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) in Philadelphia.

The additional results from the previously-reported Phase 2 LANTERN study showed that LYR-210 (7500μg) significantly improved symptom severity from baseline of 3 cardinal symptoms (3CS) of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) – nasal blockage, nasal discharge, and facial pain/pressure – when assessed in a responder analysis as individual and composite symptom scores at week 24. Compared to control, significantly higher proportions of LYR-210-treated subjects improved from moderate or severe at baseline to mild or none at week 24 in nasal blockage, nasal discharge, and facial pain/pressure (p<0.05). Consistent with other reported data from the LANTERN study, LYR-210 demonstrated a dose-dependent response in the 3CS severity analysis.

"This new LANTERN data provides additional evidence of the potential for LYR‑210 to offer meaningful improvement of patients' CRS symptoms and quality of life," said Brent A. Senior, MD, Department of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and chair of the data monitoring committee for the LANTERN study who will present the LYR-210 data at ARS. "The data supports the use of the 3 cardinal symptoms (3CS) score for assessing CRS patients' symptoms, augmenting the assessment tools available in addition to SNOT-22 to guide the treatment of CRS. Consistently across all measures, LYR-210 achieved significant improvement in symptom severity and shows promise as a potential new treatment option for CRS patients who still experience debilitating symptoms with current treatment approaches."

A second oral presentation for LYR-210 at the ARS meeting will highlight the correlation between the 3CS composite scores and Sino-Nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) scores. The data show that the clinical changes in CRS patients measured in the 3CS composite score strongly and significantly correlate with the change in SNOT-22 total score, based on data evaluated at week 24 in the LANTERN study. Both assessments, 3CS and SNOT-22, provide critical information on a patient's response to treatment and the impact CRS has on quality of life.

"We are enthusiastic to share these results for LYR-210 with the ENT treatment community at the ARS meeting. LYR-210 is the first product candidate designed to provide six months of therapy with a single treatment for CRS patients," said Richard Nieman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. "We continue to advance LYR-210 in the ongoing ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 program as a potential new treatment for patients."

About LANTERN Phase 2 Study

Surgically naïve adults with moderate-to-severe CRS who failed previous medical management enrolled in a multicenter, randomized (1:1:1), controlled LANTERN study. Patients received either bilateral administration of LYR-210 (2500µg) (n=23) or LYR-210 (7500µg) (n=21), or sham-procedure control (n=23). Both LYR-210 doses were safe and well-tolerated over the 24-week treatment period. LYR-210 (7500µg)-treated subjects demonstrated rapid, durable, dose-dependent, global symptom improvement, over 6 months from a single administration.

About LYR-210

LYR-210 is an investigational product candidate that utilizes Lyra's proprietary XTreoTM platform to enable six months of local, intra-nasal, anti-inflammatory therapy from a single treatment for CRS. LYR-210 is designed as a non-invasive alternative to sinus surgery for the millions of CRS patients who have failed medical management. LYR-210 is a bioresorbable polymeric matrix designed to be administered in a brief in-office procedure and is intended to deliver up to six months of continuous mometasone furoate (MF) drug therapy to the sinonasal passages. In the LANTERN Phase 2 study, LYR-210 (7500μg) demonstrated clinically meaningful, rapid, durable, dose-dependent symptom improvement over 24 weeks compared with control, based on composite Cardinal Symptoms (CS) scores and Sino-Nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22). These results were supported in the Phase 2 LANTERN 6-month post treatment evaluation which showed a durable response in about 50% of treated CRS patients six months post LYR-210 removal. A pharmacokinetic (PK) study showed that MF blood levels were constant over the 56-day treatment period, confirming that LYR-210 delivers a steady daily dose of MF with accompanying rapid symptom relief during this time period. There are approximately 14 million patients with CRS in the US, approximately four million of whom fail current standard of care medical management.

About Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)

CRS is a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities and is the fifth most common condition in people under 65. Cardinal symptoms include nasal obstruction and congestion, facial pain and pressure, nasal discharge, and olfactory loss. The prevalence of CRS in the U.S. is estimated to be 14 million, with 8 million treated annually using medical management including topical steroid sprays and oral steroids. Roughly half of those treated fail and seek alternative medical intervention. While ENT physicians perform approximately 400,000 surgeries annually for CRS, 65% of patients have recurrent symptoms and 100% require ongoing medical management. Additionally, many patients are surgery unwilling as the current procedures are invasive, not curative, and often require long recovery times.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, local delivery of medications to diseased tissues not accessible with conventional therapeutic approaches. Lyra's XTreo™ platform is comprised of a biocompatible mesh scaffold, an engineered elastomeric matrix and a versatile polymer-drug complex. The Company's current pipeline of therapeutics target tissues deep in the ear, nose and throat passages and are designed to deliver continuous drug therapy for up to six months following a single non-invasive, in-office administration. Lyra has two product candidates in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities: LYR-210, for surgically naïve patients, is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, and LYR-220, for patients who have recurrent symptoms despite surgery, is being evaluated in the BEACON Phase 2 clinical trial. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the U.S. that fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit lyratherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

