AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Exploration Technologies Inc.'s ( EnergyX ) announced it has added global sports and entertainment company Endeavor to its advisory roster, as the company looks to throw its support behind the global transition to a clean energy future. Keen on being involved in the United States' shift towards renewable energy and electric mobility, the business identified the lithium and battery sectors as critical areas of interest, and EnergyX as one of the leading American companies working on providing green jobs and sustainable technology within that industry.

EnergyX Taps Endeavor For Advisory Services As it Expands Its Global Footprint

With major world economies and global companies seeking to reduce their environmental footprint and impact, investments into low-carbon solutions are skyrocketing. For Endeavor, this means working with entities like EnergyX capable of bringing forth disruptive innovation in lithium, battery, and energy transition technology. The company joins advisors from NASA's Ames Research Center, Tesla Energy, CATL (the largest global battery producer), and General Electric Energy Storage.

Co-founded by CEO Ariel Emanuel in 1995, Endeavor is home to a number of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Teague Egan, EnergyX is a developing lithium and battery technologies to provide efficient, sustainable solutions to challenges facing global electric vehicle supply chains. From the raw lithium extraction process to refining, and the manufacturing of next generation batteries, EnergyX is innovating from lithium brine to battery. The company has filed over 50 patents to this end, and is developing its proprietary Lithium Ion Transport and Separation (LiTAS™) and Solid State Lithium Metal Battery (SoLiS™) technologies. Its LiTAS™ technology has been piloted in the Lithium Triangle in South America and increases lithium production from 30% in existing systems up to 94% recovery rate for that particular pilot project.

The news follows the announcement of a $450 million investment commitment from Global Emerging Markets ( GEM ) to boost commercialization efforts and solidify EnergyX as a market leader of direct lithium extraction and refinery technologies. EnergyX will look to Endeavor for valuable support, knowledge, relationships, and advice as the team looks to become a global force within the lithium industry.

"Bringing on Endeavor in this capacity is an honor for EnergyX and showcases our innovative and creative spirit," explains EnergyX CEO Teague Egan, "Ari's business achievements and relationships are unmatched and his vision truly spectacular. I'm thankful his company is engaged in the energy transition, and devoting time to a clean, sustainable future, which is a critically important issue for all of us."

