MOBILIZING THE NATION'S FOOD AND NUTRITION EXPERTS: ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS PREPARES FOR WHITE HOUSE CONFERENCE ON HUNGER, NUTRITION AND HEALTH

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, is mobilizing its membership to address the nation's hunger, nutrition and health crises at the historic September 28 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Academy of Nutrition and Dietet) (PRNewswire)

"As the acknowledged authorities on nutrition and health, the Academy and our members are uniquely qualified to assist in achieving the White House Conference's goals of reducing hunger and increasing healthful eating and physical activity by 2030," said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Ellen R. Shanley.

The Academy has urged the White House to acknowledge the fundamental importance of nutrition by committing to actively pursue, implement and fund policies and programs addressing all social determinants of health – from health care access and quality to education opportunities and from economic stability to the neighborhood and built environment.

"Academy members have extensive formal education and training, which enables registered dietitian nutritionists to play a vital role in shaping the public's food choices and improving people's nutritional status to prevent and treat chronic disease," Shanley said.

Input from members formulated the Academy's specific recommendations for the conference:

Government and non-government entities should fully leverage the training and skills of nutrition and dietetics practitioners in all clinical and community settings. Ensure all Americans have access to quality nutrition care services. Invest in prevention and redesign the food and nutrition experience where Americans go to school, work and play. Fully fund the Dietary Guidelines for Americans process; fund research necessary to inform its recommendations; and provide translation of data and implementation strategies necessary to reach all Americans. Support efforts to strengthen and expand federal nutrition programs.

"The Academy's recommendations for the White House Conference align with our vision of a world where all people thrive through the transformative power of food and nutrition," Shanley said.

On September 29, the day after the conference, Shanley will lead Academy members in a virtual town hall discussion about the conference's outcomes and next steps.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

