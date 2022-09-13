Barracuda adds Zero Trust Access to its Email Protection to enhance security

New capabilities provide comprehensive Microsoft 365 security with Zero Trust Access

Barracuda adds Zero Trust Access to its Email Protection suite.

Barracuda Email Protection Premium Plus, now with Zero Trust Access included, continuously verifies, and only allows the right users to access specified resources.

The new release allows customers to control and manage access to email systems on a need-to-know basis, providing an additional layer of security for their businesses.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Secured.22 Conference -- Barracuda , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced the addition of Zero Trust Access to its email protection suite. The new capabilities allow customers to control and manage access to email systems and Microsoft 365 applications on a need-to-know basis, providing an additional layer of security for their businesses.

With the accelerated migration of workloads to Microsoft 365, the attack surface for today's businesses has expanded, and securing workloads for collaboration tools such as OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams requires security strategies built for the cloud. A robust approach to email security is especially important when it comes to protecting against account takeover because, when an account is compromised, attackers try to move laterally through the Microsoft 365 environment and access other applications and data.

Barracuda Email Protection Premium Plus, now with Zero Trust Access included, hardens the Microsoft 365 environment by continuously verifying and only allowing the right users to access specified resources. Conditional, time-based, and context-based access policies for Microsoft 365 email and applications can reduce the attack surface and compliance risks for businesses.

"Barracuda Email Protection with Zero Trust security provides complete protection for Microsoft 365, improving resiliency and security," said Don MacLennan, SVP, Engineering & Product Management, Email Protection. "For organizations that need to protect their businesses, brands, and people against the most advanced email-borne threats, Barracuda Email Protection is a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution."

Supporting Quotes

"I was really impressed with Barracuda's multilayered approach. They combine all the different functions needed to secure us against email threats. I also like the management interface. Even though it puts so many different capabilities at your fingertips, it's clear and very easy to use," explained Jamie Milliken, systems analyst at Gateway Mechanical, in a Barracuda case study.

"The bundled capabilities in Barracuda Email Protection were just right for our needs. It's the comprehensive, integrated security solution we needed for our Microsoft 365 deployment," said Andy Shotwell, Senior Vice President Bank of Botetourt, in a Barracuda case study.

About Barracuda Secured.22

Barracuda Secured.22 Customer Conference, happening this week September 13 and 14, is the company's annual global virtual conference for Barracuda customers. Barracuda Secured.22 is an informative event covering technical security scenarios that enable practitioners to identify, prevent, recover, and respond quickly to cyber security attacks. For more information, please visit: https://barracuda.events/secured.22/.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

