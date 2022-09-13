dClimate Acquires Leading Global Climate Data Platform Oasis Hub

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dClimate , the first decentralized climate information ecosystem, today announced it has acquired Oasis Hub , a leading global data platform and aggregator for catastrophe, extreme weather, climate change and environmental risk data, tools & services. The acquisition of Oasis Hub enables dClimate to bring thousands of environmental and climate datasets, tools, and models on-chain as part of its growing immutable ledger of climate information.

dClimate is the first decentralized network for climate data, forecasts, and models. (PRNewsfoto/dClimate) (PRNewswire)

dClimate is a chain-agnostic decentralized climate information ecosystem. dClimate makes it easy for businesses and builders to find, access, and utilize essential information about our planet to better understand how weather and climate impacts our communities and build data-driven technology solutions for helping communities achieve climate resilience in the 21st century.

"Adding Oasis Hub's data, products, and tools to our global climate information ecosystem opens up incredible new possibilities for builders and researchers creating resilience applications in the dClimate ecosystem," said Osho Jha, Founding Partner, dClimate. "Our mandate at dClimate is to bring critical information about our planet out from behind silos and paywalls and into a single, decentralized climate data network that makes it easy for builders to leverage data to build critical infrastructure and products for fighting climate change. dClimate users now will now have access to thousands of specialized datasets and models to better understand how our planet is changing and build life changing tools to help communities build lasting resilience."

In addition to acquiring Oasis Hub's massive data infrastructure, dClimate also gains access to its global data community of over 1500+ members from a range of sectors, including insurance, finance, engineering, and development who will become users of the dClimate network. Oasis Hub is a natural addition to the dClimate ecosystem, aligned in its mission of building a global community around the sharing of climate data as part of an open and transparent network.

Throughout its lifetime, Oasis Hub has given its members access to thousands of free and commercial datasets and tools sourced from more than 175 data providers globally. This data infrastructure now merges with dClimate's already expansive database of global climate information to give data consumers a go-to source for easily finding, accessing, and building with climate data.

Oasis Hub will continue to operate as a dClimate powered data partner and its data infrastructure will be onboarded to dClimate's decentralized data network once its flagship data marketplace is launched. dClimate's chain-agnostic tools and easy accessibility, combined with Oasis Hub's data and products, will enable dClimate to continue to strive for continuity and improve its services for all users. dClimate's marketplace will also integrate improved visualization for users over time, giving an upgrade to existing datasets for use.

About dClimate

dClimate is a chain-agnostic decentralized climate information ecosystem. dClimate makes it easy for businesses and builders to find, access, and utilize essential information about our planet to better understand how weather and climate impacts our communities and build data-driven technology solutions for helping communities achieve climate resilience in the 21st century. The dClimate network solves key issues around access, availability, and accountability in the climate data ecosystem with the world's first decentralized, open marketplace for participants to get and share climate data. The network then enables an open ecosystem of climate resilience applications like parametric insurance, advanced analytics and models, and tooling to be built on top of the data layer. dClimate is pioneering data infrastructure solutions for scaling global carbon markets, incentivizing regenerative agriculture practices, and bringing increased efficiency to industries affected by climate risk.

Visit our website to learn more!

Twitter : Discord : Telegram : Medium : YouTube : LinkedIn

Media Contact: Robert Heilberg, press@dclimate.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dClimate