Infrastructure Engineering Inc. Welcomes Edward Andrews as Peoria Office Operations Leader

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. (IEI) is pleased to welcome Mr. Edward (Ed) Andrews, PE, MSCE, to our Peoria, IL office as Operations Manager.

With a 30-year career trajectory delivering infrastructure projects for municipal, state, and federal agencies in and around Peoria, Mr. Andrews brings an unparalleled engineering expertise in the region to IEI. His portfolio includes projects that span the planning, design, and construction of large-scale highway, water management, and sewer systems. He has served as a Resident Engineer and has acted as a liaison between municipalities, design engineers, and general contractors to provide value engineering and efficient resolution of construction issues.

"We are very excited to have a person with Ed's experience and strong local ties lead our Peoria office. He will help IEI strengthen our existing relationships and establish new ones allowing us to have a greater positive impact on the communities where we work and live," added Ken Smorynski, Vice President of IEI in Illinois.

Mr. Andrews is known for his collaborative approach, which he applies when overseeing the intricacies of project-specific zoning and permitting, where he excels at creating the best possible outcomes for both the project owner and the involved communities.

"IEI is committed to serving our partners and growing our capabilities in Central Illinois. Ed's extensive industry experience is an asset to IEI and our clients as we work towards the future. Under Ed's leadership, we are confident that our Peoria office will make significant contributions to the local infrastructure in ways that positively impact the surrounding communities," commented Kashif Khan, PE, President of IEI.

Mr. Andrews received his Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, and his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri in Rolla, Missouri.

About Infrastructure Engineering, Inc.:

Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. (IEI) is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates various types of engineering projects from conception and planning through implementation. The firm's goal is to create sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm. Visit IEI's website at www.infrastructure-eng.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Infrastructure Engineering Inc.