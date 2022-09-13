Leviton Announces Goal to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2030

The company appoints its first chief sustainability officer and establishes an executive Global Sustainability Steering Committee as it works toward milestones

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced its climate change goal to achieve company-wide Carbon Neutrality by 2030 (CN2030) and its ambition to achieve Net-Zero Carbon by 2050. The company also announced its CN2030 program which is based on the company's refreshed commitment to reduce its environmental impact in six focus areas. The focus areas are carbon, energy, waste, recycling, water, and through innovation by empowering and enabling customers to be more sustainable.

Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton) (PRNewswire)

Leviton established a Global Sustainability Steering Committee (GSSC) last year comprised of executives from across the company to provide direction, resources, and funding. At the same time, Ross Goldman was appointed as Leviton's first chief sustainability officer. He takes on this role in addition to his current role as executive vice president and general manager of Leviton's Network Solutions business unit.

"Every day, Leviton manufactures products that help our customers create more sustainable buildings, factories, and homes, and we are proud to formalize our company's sustainability commitment through our CN2030 program," said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief executive officer, Leviton. "From earning factory ISO-14001 certifications to developing LED-driven energy-saving products, to recyclable packaging and much more, we have already made major strides in sustainability as a company. As chief sustainability officer, Ross will accelerate our efforts across all of Leviton."

Mr. Goldman stated he is very proud to have the world's first network infrastructure business to achieve third-party verified carbon neutral status in accordance with PAS2060 since 2011. The European data business is headquartered in Glenrothes, Scotland and manufactures high quality copper and fiber cabling products. He went on to say that the same factory is now operating on 100% renewable energy.

"At Leviton, we pride ourselves in being a future-focused company, engineering products that help our customers succeed not only in today's environment but also tomorrow's. Being future-focused also means being environmentally sustainable and am excited by the challenge we face to reach carbon neutrality by 2030," said Goldman. "With the launch of CN2030, we have great momentum to build on in the next eight years. I look forward to what we will achieve through implementing CN2030 and we will share our progress with our customers and the industry as we move forward."

For more information, visit www.Leviton.com/Sustainability

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leviton