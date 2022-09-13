National Clean Energy Week Adds Dozens of Speakers, New Panels to Policy Makers Symposium

National Clean Energy Week Adds Dozens of Speakers, New Panels to Policy Makers Symposium

Premier clean energy event presents international business and policy leaders from Congress, the White House, DOE, U.S. Export-Import Bank, the Government of Quebec and more

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) today announced more than 30 distinguished speakers to the 2022 NCEW Policy Makers Symposium lineup. The sixth annual NCEW, which this year runs the week of September 26, is headquartered in Washington, D.C. but celebrated across the nation. The NCEW Policy Makers Symposium brings together a bipartisan slate of policymakers, administration officials, business leaders, advocates, investors and non-profit leaders. The 2022 event will be entirely virtual, allowing participants from across the country and around the globe to hear from those at the forefront of clean energy innovation and policymaking.

(PRNewsfoto/Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Newly added speakers to the three-day NCEW Policy Makers Symposium, September 27-29, include:

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.)

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R- Iowa )

U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.)

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.)

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

Sylvie Barcelo , Deputy Minister at the Ministry of International Relations and La Francophonie for the Government of Quebec

Judith D. Pryor , First Vice President and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at the U.S. Export-Import Bank

Trisha Miller , Senior Director for Industrial Emissions at The White House

Jigar Shah , Director of the Loan Programs Office at U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

Jasjit Singh , Executive Director of SelectUSA

Maria Duaime Robinson , Director of the Grid Deployment Office at DOE

James L. Connaughton , Former Chair of the Council of Environmental Quality, 2001-2009

Katie McGinty , Former Chair of the Council of Environmental Quality, 1995-1998

Warner Baxter , CEO of Ameren

Craig Cornelius , CEO of Clearway Energy Group

Pedro J. Pizarro , President and CEO of Edison International

Dan Blondal , CEO of Nano One Materials

Heather Reams , President of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) Forum

Mary Streett , Senior Vice President of U.S. Communications & External Affairs at BP

Emily Fisher , General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Senior Vice President of Clean Energy at Edison Electric Institute

Erik Takayesu , Senior Vice President of Asset Strategy and Planning at Southern California Edison

Bill Parsons , Vice President for Federal & State Affairs at American Clean Power Association

Dan Byers , Vice President of Climate and Technology for the Global Energy Institute at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Tom King , Managing Partner at CrossRiver Capital & Founding Director at Borincana Foundation Inc.

Yvonne A. McIntyre , Vice President of Federal Affairs at PG&E Corporation

Matt Porterfield , Vice President of Policy and Research at the Climate Leadership Council

Jordan Geist , Senior Director of Metals Division at East Penn Manufacturing

Xan Fishman , Director of Energy Policy and Carbon Management at the Bipartisan Policy Center

These experts will join NCEW's previously announced speakers to offer keynote remarks and engage in panel discussions throughout the virtual, three-day NCEW Policy Makers Symposium, with each day centered around a clean energy theme: Let America Build, Innovation and Unlock American Resources. New and previously announced panels on these days include:

Cutting Red Tape: Removing Obstacles to Clean Energy and Emissions Reductions

Transitioning to Clean Energy: Critical Minerals, Supply Chains and Domestic Manufacturing

Show Me the Money: Tax and Finance Issues Facing the Energy Industry

Innovation and Reducing Industrial Emissions

The American Advantage: Strengthening U.S. Competitiveness

Exploring the Role of Utilities in the Energy Transition

Workable Solutions for Nature: A Bridge to Our Clean Energy Future

"We are thrilled to be joined by these impressive leaders from Congress, the administration, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Export-Import Bank, as well as international policymaking and business communities to our all-star NCEW Policy Makers Symposium line-up," said Heather Reams, NCEW chair and president of CRES Forum. "These thought leaders will encourage meaningful discussions about the solutions that will identify emerging points of consensus within clean energy and drive towards American energy independence, economic prosperity and a healthier climate."

NCEW programming includes both in-person events in Washington, D.C., and the free, virtual Policy Makers Symposium, September 27-29. To learn more about the Symposium, including speakers, panels, and registration, click here.

More information on NCEW sponsorship opportunities, events, and examples of how businesses and communities can show their support can be found on the NCEW website: https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Clean Energy Week