People.ai Unveils Three Enterprise Revenue Intelligence Solutions

New offerings help establish a proven path to enterprise pipeline and revenue generation so that reps can prioritize the right people in the right accounts

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, today announces the launch of its newest product capabilities, including Engagement Dashboards, Account Planning, and People.ai for Oracle Sales Cloud to help sales and ops teams drive greater efficiency, deeper relationships and clearer visibility.

People.ai logo (PRNewswire)

According to LinkedIn's Global State of Sales 2022 report , sellers spend only 30% of their time actually selling, making automatic activity data capturing essential for reps to do the most important part of their job. Also noted in the report, 81% of sellers are losing deals from key contacts leaving client or prospect companies, and 45% say incomplete data is their biggest data challenge. More automation and visibility into pipeline means salespeople can win more deals and generate more revenue.

"The industry today has turned selling into an obstacle course, where reps need to navigate so many hurdles in order to actually do their job. We're clearing the pathway so teams can focus on what matters: building revenue," said Oleg Rogynskyy , CEO of People.ai. "Our newest product offerings aim to transform the B2B sales process by providing our customers with more data and greater insight to accelerate business decisions that will grow pipeline, increase deal sizes, shorten sales cycles and boost win rates."

Key features of People.ai's new product offerings include:

Engagement Dashboards

People.ai's Engagement Dashboards provide sales and ops teams with a powerful out-of-the-box experience for both buyer and seller engagement visibility. With Engagement Dashboards, sales and ops teams can pinpoint at-risk accounts and opportunities in real time by easily creating personalized tables with custom metrics based on any CRM or People.ai field.

Vonage , an innovation leader in leveraging sales technology across their account-based selling initiatives and People.ai customer, is an early adopter of this new solution. "Leveraging People.ai's multi-org SFDC enabled us to completely revamp our coaching culture and approach to account-based selling," said Frankie Panicucci , sales operations generalist at Vonage. "Our sales leaders now have more data and visibility into pipeline health, which gives us the ability to increase account engagement where needed and achieve our revenue goals."

People.ai Account Planning

People.ai's Account Planning application enables enterprise sales leadership to operationalize their account planning methodology, process and strategy, all natively in Salesforce. Coupled with People.ai data automation and insights, Account Planning helps sellers visualize and develop a deeper understanding of the buyer's business, goals, and obstacles to identify opportunities, resulting in increased pipeline in existing and target accounts.

People.ai for Oracle Sales Cloud

As a part of Oracle's recent announcement about the next iteration of Oracle Fusion Sales, People.ai and Oracle have partnered together to transform the sales process into a modern revenue engine. The result of that partnership, People.ai for Oracle Sales Cloud, will help customers generate more revenue by increasing sales productivity, which will drive more and bigger deals faster and increase buyer satisfaction.

"We're collaborating with People.ai because we're equally laser-focused on transforming the sales process into a modern revenue engine," said Katrina Gosek, vice president, product management, Oracle Customer Experience. "Together, we will be able to provide our mutual customers with the actionable revenue insights needed to drive significant revenue transformation and growth.

For more information about People.ai's product and service offerings, please visit https://people.ai/product/

About People.ai

People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage with in each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, that's why people buy from People.ai. For more information, please visit www.people.ai

Media Contacts

BLASTmedia for People.ai

Avery Hand

peopleai@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE People.ai