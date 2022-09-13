SBI NAMED A 2022 "BEST FIRM TO WORK FOR"

Growth Advisory to Be Honored among Leading Firms at Consulting Magazine's Annual Awards Ceremony

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, announced today that the firm has been recognized on Consulting Magazine's esteemed list of "Best Firms to Work For." Consulting firms from across the nation will gather this Thursday, September 15th, at the Swissotel Chicago for a celebration of honorees, where the official 2022 rankings will be announced.

SBI Growth Advisory (PRNewsfoto/SBI) (PRNewswire)

The Best Firms to Work For survey is widely considered to be the most comprehensive, independent source of opinion about the quality of life within the consulting professions' top firms. Results are based on an annual online survey ranking employee satisfaction in the categories of culture, career development, satisfaction, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership. This is the 23rd year the publication has ranked the "Best Large Firms."

"At the root of our success, is the satisfaction of our employees," commented Mike Hoffman, SBI, CEO. "To be recognized for having uncommonly high results -- higher than most of our peers -- in a review of employee satisfaction on culture, compensation and career development opportunities is an important indicator that we are on the right track to achieve lasting success."

According to Consulting Magazine "showcasing the efforts companies invest to ensure the happiness, engagement and professional fulfillment of their greatest asset inspires others to do the same. Today's human capital competition makes it even more important to invest resources and technology to ensure attractive and highly-fulfilling work environments."

More than 200 firms' submitted entries for this year's Best Firms to Work For, resulting in 7,900 surveys reviewed and evaluated. Those submissions delivered quantifiable data, programmatic explanations, and descriptions of operational excellence, employee engagement and work environments that set their workplaces above others and position them as the best in the industry.

The Best Firms to Work For survey is the largest and most in-depth employee satisfaction survey in the industry. This year's list of 40 honorees, divided into large and small firms, includes a mix of familiar names as well as many making their first appearance.

About SBI

SBI is a Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit https://sbigrowth.com to learn more.

