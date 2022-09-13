Spectra7 and Elka Achieve Production Status with JVCKENWOOD in Automotive Application

Spectra7 HDMI IC Embedded in Car Entertainment Active Cable Harness

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, and Elka International (ELKA), today announced that they are now in production with JVCKENWOOD, a Tier 1 Japan based automotive supplier with an in-vehicle entertainment system active cable harness that includes an embedded HDMI IC from Spectra7.

Spectra7's HDMI redriver IC allows Elka to create a long, thin, low power and light weight interconnect solution for connecting rear seat displays to the entertainment center in the vehicle. By using Spectra7's IC, the cable gauge (AWG) and conductor weight is reduced nearly 10x compared to a passive cable solution. The solution supports HDMI resolutions up to 1080p at 60Hz.

"Spectra7 has created an innovative and compelling solution to address the challenge of routing high speed video over thin conductors throughout a vehicle," said Roy Ting, President at Elka. "We are seeing significant business with JVCKENWOOD and are now promoting the solution to others in the automotive market."

"We are extremely proud to be working with ELKA to broaden access to our ACC solutions for the automotive market," said Spectra7 CMO John Mitchell. "Elka is a well-known manufacturer high quality cable assemblies for the international market."

ABOUT ELKA

Established in 1974, Elka International Ltd. is one of the world's leading cable manufacturers specializing in audio, video, communication and electronic cable assembly and wire harnesses for automotive, medical and industrial equipment. In this highly competitive industry, ELKA has made its name through strong engineering support, customer-oriented services, and high performance products.

For more information, please visit http://www.elka.com/

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps/Jim Fanucchi

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

John Mitchell

Public Relations

650-269-3043

pr@spectra7.com

