WorkLLama Announces Joss O'Brart as New Vice President Sales, Europe

O'Brart brings a wealth of knowledge to WorkLLama's expanding global footprint

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of a total talent acquisition and engagement suite, announced that it has brought on seasoned sales leader Joss O'Brart to lead sales in the UK and Europe. O'Brart comes to WorkLLama having spent almost 23 years working in the contingent workforce, total talent, MSP, RPO, VMS, and HR Tech industries. Her motivation for customer success paired with WorkLLama's investment in global growth across four continents will continue to be a value-add for its customers.

WorkLLama logo (PRNewswire)

WorkLLama has grown significantly in the UK and Europe , welcoming several new clients

Joss began her career at Hays Accountancy & Finance where she managed several recruitment teams, eventually taking on a regional management position, before being promoted to corporate sales director. She spent time at ManpowerGroup, heading up the Experis Finance Recruitment business, and Services business, focusing on Financial Services, supporting Regulatory, Risk, Governance and Audit Projects. She then joined SAP Fieldglass, supporting Fieldglass-specific solutions and total SAP transformation projects.

In her spare time, Joss sings and plays guitar. She has gigged all over the South Coast—both solo and in bands—and often gets taken on walks by her three dogs in the Sussex countryside.

"I'm really excited to join Workllama and continue bringing this amazing platform to customers in Europe," Joss said of the new role. "The team is fantastic, and the platform is too. I can't wait to tell everyone about WorkLLama!"

"WorkLLama has grown significantly in the UK and Europe, welcoming several new clients and a lot of engagement with prospects. Our strategy as a business has always included global expansion in support of borderless talent." said Kevin Poll, SVP, Strategy and Business Development. "Joss is the first of many important hires throughout the region to further drive that growth."

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent acquisition and engagement suite. Our platform harnesses the power of AI with a complete suite of applicant tracking system (ATS), customer relationship management (CRM) and direct sourcing tools to help companies build communities of highly engaged talent for all hiring needs. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkLLama