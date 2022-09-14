EXER URGENT CARE OPENS 29TH LOCATION IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EXPANDING TO SERVE THE PORTER RANCH COMMUNITY

Southern California's Fastest-Growing Urgent Care Provider Continues to Enhance Patient Experience, Now Providing Porter Ranch with Convenient and Affordable Medical Care

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exer Urgent Care opened its 29th Southern California location, expanding into Porter Ranch. Located at The Vineyards at Porter Ranch, conveniently next to Whole Foods, the new Exer location will provide the community with convenient, affordable and high-quality medical care. Offering more comprehensive medical services than traditional walk-in clinics, Exer helps reduce the strain on local emergency rooms at a fraction of the cost.

Exer Urgent Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exer Urgent Care) (PRNewswire)

"We are so excited to further our expansion throughout Southern California and offer unparalleled services, helping the local community avoid inconvenient and expensive trips to the emergency room," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "Our team is thrilled to bring Porter Ranch a reliable healthcare solution that is more comprehensive than your typical walk-in clinic, providing high-quality, convenient and affordable care, because the needs of our patients come first."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs. Exer offers an in-house PCR lab and COVID-19 rapid test (antigen) results available by end of day and PCR test results available by end of next day. With on-site x-ray and pharmacy, IV, laceration treatment, and diagnostics, Exer can treat many everyday emergencies seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. Exer's patient portal offers access to test results as well as discharge and other health information.

Exer Porter Ranch is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPO, HMO and Medicare, and offers affordable monetary compensation options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the greater Los Angeles regions, Orange and Ventura counties. Their current facilities reside in: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, Orange County and the Westside.

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE

With 29 Southern California locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to highly-trained doctors and other medical professionals, Exer services a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With an in-house PRC lab, on-site x-ray and pharmacy, IV, laceration treatment, diagnostics and more, Exer can treat many of the everyday emergencies seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit ExerUrgentCare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care