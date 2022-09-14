loanDepot names Gregory Smallwood chief legal officer

Accomplished leader with extensive financial services experience to lead legal functions

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"), a leading consumer lending and real estate services provider, today announced Gregory Smallwood has joined the Company as chief legal officer (CLO) and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. He will report directly to loanDepot CEO Frank Martell.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

Smallwood brings more than two decades of experience representing major financial services institutions in all aspects of compliance with state and federal law, corporate transactions, regulatory enforcement, and class action litigation. As chief legal officer, Smallwood will oversee all aspects of the Company's legal strategy, supporting loanDepot's focus on providing exceptional service to its customers, employees, and investors. Combined with the recently announced addition of Joseph Grassi as chief risk officer, Smallwood's appointment further enhances the Company's robust legal, compliance and risk infrastructure.

"Our Vision 2025 strategic plan was developed with a clear emphasis on best-in-class quality, client service and compliance, all of which are principles we consider essential for long-term growth and success," said loanDepot CEO Frank Martell. "loanDepot operates in a complex and rapidly evolving legal and regulatory environment. The addition of a world-class legal talent like Gregg, who brings important skills and perspective to our already outstanding legal team, will help ensure we successfully execute on our plan and deliver best-in-class experiences for our customers."

Smallwood has extensive legal experience in the financial services and mortgage industries, including helping companies develop and implement legal initiatives, manage and reduce risk, execute strategic plans and achieve revenue performance targets. Prior to loanDepot, Smallwood served as general counsel and executive vice president of Caliber Home Loans. Before that, Smallwood held senior roles at Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Saxon Mortgage, GMAC ResCap and Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation. He started his career as an attorney at L'Oréal Cosmetics Corporation. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University School of Law and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland.

"It's an exciting opportunity to join loanDepot as the company advances the work of its Vision 2025 plan and navigates such a significant period of change in the mortgage finance industry," said Smallwood. "I look forward to supporting Frank and working with the legal and broader loanDepot teams to make homeownership affordable, inclusive and sustainable for more American families."

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Fine

VP, Public Relations

(781) 248-3963

jfine@loandepot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.