FINAMILL HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN TO RAISE FUNDS FOR COOKIES FOR KIDS' CANCER

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinaMill® announces a limited-edition gift set to benefit Cookies for Kids' Cancer™, a national 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research. The FinaMill gift set includes: a battery-operated electric FinaMill Spice grinder; two FinaPod® Pro Plus pods; two packets of FinaSpice™ spices, including a pink Himalayan Salt and a Black Tellicherry Peppercorn; background on Cookies for Kids' Cancer and a recipe for Spicy Black Peppercorn Molasses Cookies, created exclusively for this campaign by Chef Jesse Szewczyk. Chef Jesse is the author of Cookies: The New Classics, which was named a 2021 New York Times best cookbook.

"Pediatric cancer is the number 1 killer of children past infancy," noted Alex Liu, founder of FinaMill. "While we do everything in our power to protect our children, protecting them from diseases such as pediatric cancer is just not in our control. That's why FinaMill is proud to support Cookies for Kids' Cancer and help raise funds for pediatric cancer research." FinaMill will be donating 25% of the sale of this charitable spice grinder gift set to Cookies for Kids' Cancer. Available starting October 1, the gift set can be purchased online at www.FinaMill.com through December 31, 2022. Consumers can choose a FinaMill from one of six colors: Midnight Black, Sangria Red, Soft Cream, Silver Stone, Salmon, or Sage.

Since their 2008 launch, Cookies for Kids' Cancer has granted over $18 million to more than 100 research projects and has helped make 25 new treatments available for children battling cancer. The largest single donor to the Children's Oncology Group Pediatric Early Phase Clinical Trial Network, Cookies For Kids' Cancer inspires individuals, organizations, and businesses to join in the fight against pediatric cancer by raising funds for new, improved and less toxic treatments.

Developed over 10 years, FinaMill is the only handheld cordless grinder featuring interchangeable, refillable spice pods. The company holds forty-one patents and has won several design awards. FinaMill has been profiled in The New York Times, Food & Wine, House Beautiful, Forbes and on many local and national media outlets. They can be found on Amazon, at hundreds of retailers nationwide and on select culinary, bridal and home and housewares e-tailers.

