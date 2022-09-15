isolved Preferred Partners Experience Strong Growth and Leading Customer Satisfaction

The Company is Making Major Investments in Mutually Beneficial Programs and Resources to Ensure the Benefits of Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Tech Conference -- isolved, a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Payroll Services and a recent Brandon Hall Group Excellence in HCM Award Winner for the Future of Work, has announced substantial new investments in its Preferred partner program following impressive growth through the channel. Brokers, human resource (HR) consultants, financial advisors, accounting professionals and other consultants – who make up the isolved Preferred channel – are benefiting from highly competitive terms, strong conversion rates, local support, and industry-leading customer satisfaction when offering isolved People Cloud™ to their customers.

isolved has experienced double-digit growth in partner-led referrals and sales after growing its partner channel by nearly 40 percent over the last 18 months – hand selecting and enabling each relationship – and investing in channel partner success.

"isolved is a fantastic partner for us," said Garry Johnson, Owner and Founder of GLJ Benefits, a recent addition to isolved Preferred. "We are not only confident in the technology they offer, but also the support they provide us and our clients. isolved gives us peace of mind that our clients will succeed from this partnership and so will we."

As isolved Preferred grows through focused strategic partnerships, the company is increasing investment in joint marketing and local channel resources to enable partners to win more and service better. Partners experience peace of mind when offering isolved People Cloud through continuous investment in the modern, futureproof platform, analyst advisory and recognition, over 100 top-rated badges for software and service through customer reviews, and a unique People Heroes model that encourages peer-to-peer engagement, customer education and empowerment.

"isolved embodies what Acrisure looks for in a relationship," said Daniel Mannes, AcriSource Practice Lead. "isolved has innovative, forward-thinking people combined with state-of-the-art technology. We strive to bring best-in-class solutions to our clients that can solve problems using technology to bring efficiency, predictability and simplicity around key aspects that drive business. isolved's single sign-on, compliance-driven solution for managing Human Capital is an important element to helping our customers thrive."

isolved is laser-focused on enabling and empowering partners and joint customers to grow and succeed. Continuous and new investments in isolved Preferred include:

Dedicated Territory Channel Managers: To support partners with customer acquisition.

Dedicated Field Marketing: To provide co-marketing opportunities for mutual brand growth, customer acquisition and retention.

Extensive Event Footprint: To support partners' customers and to grow referral business, such as 15 national workshops recently announced alongside Pearl-level Preferred partner, Acrisure.

Preferred Partner Portal: For real-time access to enablement materials and co-branded collateral.

Personalized Learning Path: Available certification and career paths within People Heroes University to maximize customer investment and to help train partners.

Awards and Accolades: To validate customers' investment in isolved People Cloud.

Customer Community Experience: To onboard Partner customers onto isolved People Cloud with community-based resources within People Heroes Community and local roadshows to ensure a connected customer experience.

"isolved continues to invest in every area of our business, which has an immediate impact on our partners and the customers they refer," said Lina Tonk, SVP of Marketing. "We are big enough to deliver industry-leading software and services our partners can rely on yet small enough to care, so that we're always there when they need us. There's no better time to become an isolved Preferred partner."

isolved just wrapped up its most well-attended and most successful customer and partner conference, isolved Connect, to date and announced the 2023 location. Customers and partners can register for the Palm Desert-hosted isolved Connect 2023, here.

Companies interested in joining isolved Preferred can learn more here.

