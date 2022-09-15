Look Up, You Might Already Own A myQ Smart Garage Door Opener And Not Know It

37 million garage door openers in the market today are not being used to their full potential

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone Company that manufactures LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® brand garage door openers powered by myQ®, 37 million garage door openers in the market today are not being used to their full potential. If you installed a new LiftMaster® or Chamberlain® smart garage door opener within the last seven years or just moved into a newly constructed home, chances are you have a garage door opener that you can monitor and control through the myQ app – anytime, from anywhere.

"With myQ, homeowners are not limited to opening and closing the garage door within line of sight of the garage. They can control, secure and monitor the garage door from anywhere with their smartphone through the myQ app," said Patrick Leitch, Marketing Director for Residential & In-Garage Delivery, Chamberlain Group. "We want to make sure everyone who has a myQ smart garage door opener knows it. So, we are calling for all homeowners to look up to see if there is a myQ logo plus Wi-Fi logo, or if it says "powered by myQ" on their garage opener."

In partnership with independent creative agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC), Chamberlain Group has developed the nationwide, integrated "Look Up" campaign which will run across CTV, online video, direct mail, paid social (Twitter, Snapchat, IG and FB) and CRM.

"myQ is an amazing smart home technology that millions of homeowners don't realize they already have," said SCC Chief Creative Officer Denny Hebson. "To get people excited about the possibilities that already exist in their own garage, we created an integrated campaign encouraging our target to simply look up -- and see their garage door opener a little differently. With a movie trailer feel and stellar visual effects, we dramatize the mesmerizing power of myQ. It's so captivating, not even an alien invasion can get you to look away!"

Today, more than 7 million people use the highly rated myQ app (4.8-star app store rating with over one million verified reviews) to control, secure and monitor their garage door. This innovative technology helps enhance the security of the garage and home with real-time alerts that let homeowners know if they left the garage door open. The app's Guest Access feature also provides a safer way to share access to the home – no need to share keys or codes. Additionally, myQ works with Amazon Key for convenient and secure in-garage delivery of packages and groceries. You can even add a myQ camera or lock to enhance home security for greater peace of mind.

For those who do not have a myQ smart garage door opener, for less than $30, you can easily upgrade any leading brand garage door opener with a myQ Smart Garage Control device.

Chamberlain Group , a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster® , Chamberlain® , Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart technology, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group , a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC , one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

