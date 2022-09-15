LumiThera Announces Fast Company Honors AdaptDx Pro As An Innovation and Design Award Winner

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company offering photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular damage and disease, is proud to announce that the AdaptDx Pro® has been recognized as one of Fast Company's 2022 Innovation and Design Award honorees. This is one of the most sought-after design awards recognizing individuals and companies who solve crucial problems of the world through innovative design.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Fast Company 2022 Innovation by Design Awards for the AdaptDx Pro," stated Clark E. Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO, LumiThera, Inc. "This confirms our excitement for the innovative design of the AdaptDx Pro and further validates our assessment of its importance in the early diagnosis of dry AMD."

LumiThera purchased the AdaptDx Pro and the other MacuLogix assets in July of 2022. The wearable AdaptDx Pro dark adaptometer is the leader in early diagnosis of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Over 1 million tests have been performed and approximately 200,000 patients have been newly diagnosed. The device allows eye care professionals to measure dark adaptation, which is used to diagnose dry AMD in patients at the earliest timepoint, in advance of pathology, and before vision loss. The AdaptDx Pro, launched in 2020, is available for sale in the US, Canada, and other countries.

About AMD

AMD is a leading cause of vision loss for people aged 65 and older. Losing central vision can make it harder to see faces, drive, or do close-up work like cooking or fixing things around the house. The overall prevalence of AMD is estimated to increase 7-fold with age, from 4.2% in those aged 45–49 years, to 27.2% in those aged 80–85 years. Globally, the prevalence is estimated to increase by 20% between 2020 (195.6 million) and 2030 (243.3 million).

About LumiThera

LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular damage and disease including dry Age-related Macular Degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The company is a leader in the use of photobiomodulation for treatment of visual disorders. The company is commercializing the office-based Valeda® Light Delivery System to be used by eyecare providers as medical treatments.

The Valeda Light Delivery System has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by an EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Union only. Valeda is available in select countries in Latin America. Valeda is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

Fast Company is a monthly American business magazine published in print and online that focuses on technology, business, and design. It covers leadership and innovation in business, environmental and social issues, entertainment and marketing, and the intersection of business and design, from architecture to electronics, consumer products to fashion.

