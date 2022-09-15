Provi Welcomes David Herman As Chief Product Officer

With an Extensive Track Record in Delivering Best-In-Class Marketplace Experiences, Herman Will Help Further Provi's Mission of Creating the Preeminent Online Solution for the Beverage Alcohol Industry

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi , the largest ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced its new Chief Product Officer, David Herman to oversee the company's strategic vision for its product offerings. Herman previously served in leadership roles at Chewy, Amazon, and Hulu, and brings his decades of experience to Provi to further its mission of connecting the beverage alcohol industry.

"The beverage alcohol industry is ripe for innovation and I'm thrilled to join Provi to have a direct impact on how technology can propel this sector forward," stated David Herman, Provi's Chief Product Officer. "My background in delivering best-in-class consumer ecommerce experiences will transfer to a marketplace solution like Provi and my goal is to ensure any retailer can find and order beer, wine, and spirits as easily as they could in a top-notch consumer marketplace. I'm looking forward to applying my perspective and knowledge to not only help Provi better serve its customers, but enable positive growth for the wider beverage ecosystem."

Herman will lead Provi's product roadmap to better connect buyers, distributors and suppliers through Provi's suite of digital solutions. With Herman's analytical approach to developing a product roadmap, Provi will deliver a better user experience for on-and off-premise buyers in how they discover products and communicate online orders with their distributor sales reps. Additionally, Herman's experience in online merchandising will help suppliers and distributors better showcase their products to the largest online audience of beverage trade professionals.

"Provi's mission is to create the best possible marketplace for professionals in the beverage industry and we believe that starts with an amazing product experience. David's deep background in building and growing best-in-class marketplaces makes him the perfect person to help Provi better connect buyers, distributors, and suppliers on a single online marketplace," stated Taylor Katzman, Provi's Founder and CEO. "We're excited to implement learnings and best practices from innovative sectors across CPG and consumer marketplaces to continue momentum across each tier."

Provi an online marketplace that connects the beverage alcohol industry. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. are on the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding, is valued at $750 million and has recently been named an Emerging Unicorn by Crunchbase. The company also received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty to provide a robust ecommerce marketplace and distributor tool-kit, aiming to streamline operations for licensed retailers, distributors and their sales representatives. Discover how Provi is digitally transforming the beverage alcohol industry at www.provi.com .

